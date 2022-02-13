Editorial: Do whatever it takes to keep S. Platte flowing

James A. Michener, the late Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, wouldn’t be a bit surprised that Colorado is forcing Nebraska to consider reviving a 128-year-old abandoned canal project.
Michener, who specialized in deeply researched historical-fiction epics, set his 1974 masterpiece “Centennial” right on Colorado’s Front Range in the midst of the South Platte River basin.
Both his last chapter and the last episode of NBC’s massive 1978-79 “Centennial” miniseries (available on DVD) highlighted the environmental risks as migration began accelerating in the Interstate 25 corridor.
Both presented an analog electronic model of the three-state Platte system, using electric current to mimic the river’s flow as rainfall fluctuated and irrigation, cities and industry demanded ever more surface water and groundwater.
When they projected a drought, the electric current ceased. Wrote Michener: “The Platte no longer flowed.”
His fictional expert added: “If we encourage the population of Colorado to increase, and invite more industry, and continue to deplete the (Ogallala) aquifer with agricultural pumps, we shall destroy the state.”
And yet Colorado was just getting started depleting its part of the aquifer.
As The Telegraph showed Feb. 6, two-thirds of Colorado’s active “beneficial use” water rights are for wells or wellfields. And almost all of those have been granted since the year “Centennial” debuted on TV.
Thus Nebraska leaders’ alarm at Colorado’s present-day plans to claim almost all of the South Platte water now reaching this state.
Thus the $500 million proposal to invoke the 1923 South Platte River Compact and finish the 1894 Perkins County Canal from Colorado’s Sedgwick County into Nebraska.
Most everybody at last week’s hearing on the canal bill recognized the costs of losing most of our South Platte supply, even if another canal hardly thrills environmental groups.
Half a billion dollars could be better used for helping Nebraskans, the Sierra Club said in opposing the bill outright. Other groups urged state leaders to persuade Colorado to renegotiate the compact.
They’re not wrong. If Colorado would swiftly agree to guarantee us the compact’s stated maximum of 500 cubic feet per second outside irrigation season — without a canal — why wouldn’t Nebraska agree?
On the other hand, is there a good chance of getting Colorado to the table if Nebraska doesn’t formally invoke the compact and prepare to build the canal?
We wish there were. We don’t think so.
Fortunately, the Platte and its branches haven’t run out of water. Not yet. Thoughtful water management in Nebraska, Wyoming and even Colorado has gotten us here.
The West’s “prior appropriation” doctrine of water rights — “first in time, first in right” — remains in force. It drives the three-state 1997 agreement that got Kingsley Dam relicensed and enlisted the Platte states in providing enough water from both river branches to protect central Platte habitats.
We’d like to think, as former state senator and Sierra Club lobbyist Al Davis said at the hearing, that federal agencies would keep Colorado from piping Nebraska’s share of South Platte water all the way back to Denver’s Parker suburb and elsewhere.
Can Nebraska count on that, though? No.
The compact gives Nebraska an ironclad right, dated Dec. 17, 1921, to tap the South Platte where the 1894 canal started.
But you won’t find it listed in Colorado’s water-rights database. It’s only real, as things stand, if we build the Perkins canal.
Colorado agreed to work out the 1923 compact only because our Keith County neighbors had launched their own canal revival. (The date of Nebraska’s compact water right reflects that.)
We won’t see a 21st-century canal soon. Based on timeframes given in the hearing, its opening might coincide with the centennial of the 1935 Sutherland Project that gave our county Lake Maloney.
It would have its uses, but it’s not like folks out here are demanding another canal. Whether it’s built or not, though, Nebraska must proceed as though it’ll be built at last.
We’re sorry Colorado’s water supplies are (finally) running low. But they were warned 50 years ago. And it’s our right to keep our share of South Platte water crossing the state line. Somewhere.
Which brings us to one final observation for our Sierra Club friends:
What would be worse for the species using the central Platte? Diverting our water at Ovid to return it at North Platte — or losing it to even more Denver subdivisions?