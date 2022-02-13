Editorial: Do whatever it takes to keep S. Platte flowing

We wish there were. We don’t think so.

Fortunately, the Platte and its branches haven’t run out of water. Not yet. Thoughtful water management in Nebraska, Wyoming and even Colorado has gotten us here.

The West’s “prior appropriation” doctrine of water rights — “first in time, first in right” — remains in force. It drives the three-state 1997 agreement that got Kingsley Dam relicensed and enlisted the Platte states in providing enough water from both river branches to protect central Platte habitats.

We’d like to think, as former state senator and Sierra Club lobbyist Al Davis said at the hearing, that federal agencies would keep Colorado from piping Nebraska’s share of South Platte water all the way back to Denver’s Parker suburb and elsewhere.

Can Nebraska count on that, though? No.

The compact gives Nebraska an ironclad right, dated Dec. 17, 1921, to tap the South Platte where the 1894 canal started.

But you won’t find it listed in Colorado’s water-rights database. It’s only real, as things stand, if we build the Perkins canal.