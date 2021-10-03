Editorial: Do your part in enhancing Scout’s Rest

Any discussion of possible changes at Scout’s Rest Ranch needs to start with what isn’t being discussed.
Namely, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission isn’t talking at all about altering the part of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s property that North Platte knows best.
Not the 1886 mansion. Not the 1887 horse barn bearing the Scout’s Rest name. Not the outbuildings, footbridges, babbling brook and gorgeous landscaping on the west end of Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.
All of that now lies within the 8.25 acres of Scout’s Rest just declared a National Historic Landmark. That’s about the best protection one can imagine.
Game and Parks, rather, is looking to the eastern two-thirds of the historical park — and the adjoining state recreation area opened in 1999 — to enhance the experience for visitors to both parks.
The agency hopes by November to finalize its “Buffalo Bill Master Plan.” It presented ideas at an online Zoom meeting on Sept. 23.
Local residents are strongly encouraged to review those concepts and offer thoughts at planning.outdoornebraska.gov.
It’s worth reviewing the role of Scout’s Rest in telling the Cody story alongside those played by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West at Cody, Wyoming, and the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave atop Lookout Mountain near Denver.
The Telegraph offered glances at all three last year in its “Preserving Pahaska” series. (If you want to review our series before offering Scout’s Rest comments, type its name into the search box at nptelegraph.com.)
Each of the three museums has notable caches of Buffalo Bill memorabilia. Each also represents distinct periods in Cody’s life as America’s first great international superstar.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West was born here in North Platte, though it formally debuted in Omaha in 1883. (Incidentally, we’re nine days away from the 125th anniversary of the first time the show performed here on Oct. 12, 1896.)
Cody co-founded his namesake Wyoming town on the road to Yellowstone National Park. He died in 1917 in Denver, where the Wild West infamously died four years earlier.
But Buffalo Bill, despite his Western and worldwide wanderings, called North Platte and Lincoln County home most of his life after arriving at Fort McPherson in 1869.
Our part of the tale speaks of roots, as permanent as any Cody ever had, in the West he made known to America and the world.
Game and Parks’ concepts would make the east end of the 25-acre historical park an educational entryway — one better oriented to serve visitors of all ages — to the historic-landmark area we love so much.
Cody’s mansion primarily tells the story of how he and his family lived at Scout’s Rest. That wouldn’t change.
But the mansion has had to fill many more roles — park offices, gift shop, auditorium — since the park’s 1965 debut. It’s also pretty cramped when it comes to displaying Buffalo Bill and Wild West show memorabilia unrelated to the mansion’s living spaces.
A proposed new visitors center on the opposite end of the 25-acre historical park would relieve the strain on the mansion. It’d be a definite plus to include enough room to display much more of the memorabilia Scout’s Rest now must keep stored.
Game and Parks would build the visitors center where a “T-barn” once stood until it burned down in 1904. It would emulate the barn but not try to duplicate it, because photos of how it looked are scant and building plans nonexistent. That’s a wise call.
Other ideas call for a “nature playscape” outside the visitors center, an outdoor performance area near the 1887 barn and a shooting gallery just inside the recreation area. All should appeal to locals and visitors.
The main entrance to both parks would continue north from where Buffalo Bill Avenue ends, with a highly necessary redesign to make it simpler and safer.
“This is your park,” Game and Parks leaders said in their Zoom presentation. And indeed it is. Our community helped preserve Scout’s Rest by matching state funds to buy the park area in 1961 from the Henry Kuhlmann family, who did so much to keep it intact for decades after Buffalo Bill’s death.