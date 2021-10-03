Editorial: Do your part in enhancing Scout’s Rest

Cody’s mansion primarily tells the story of how he and his family lived at Scout’s Rest. That wouldn’t change.

But the mansion has had to fill many more roles — park offices, gift shop, auditorium — since the park’s 1965 debut. It’s also pretty cramped when it comes to displaying Buffalo Bill and Wild West show memorabilia unrelated to the mansion’s living spaces.

A proposed new visitors center on the opposite end of the 25-acre historical park would relieve the strain on the mansion. It’d be a definite plus to include enough room to display much more of the memorabilia Scout’s Rest now must keep stored.

Game and Parks would build the visitors center where a “T-barn” once stood until it burned down in 1904. It would emulate the barn but not try to duplicate it, because photos of how it looked are scant and building plans nonexistent. That’s a wise call.

Other ideas call for a “nature playscape” outside the visitors center, an outdoor performance area near the 1887 barn and a shooting gallery just inside the recreation area. All should appeal to locals and visitors.

The main entrance to both parks would continue north from where Buffalo Bill Avenue ends, with a highly necessary redesign to make it simpler and safer.