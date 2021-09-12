Editorial: Don’t look west again to redraw Unicam maps

Frankly, if “greater Nebraska” must give up yet another Unicameral seat to Omaha and Lincoln, it’s time for our rural neighbors farther east to take a turn.

Two competing maps — one that again erases a western legislative district, and a second that doesn’t — have been put before Nebraskans for public comment as a special redistricting session opens Monday.

A pair of alternative maps for Nebraska’s three U.S. House districts also will be presented at public hearings Tuesday in Grand Island, Wednesday in Lincoln and Thursday in Omaha.

We won’t dwell on those here because, honestly, neither would change anything for us here in the heart of the 3rd District.

The legislative maps are another matter.

We’re facing the same problem we’ve faced repeatedly since the Great Depression: The Omaha and Lincoln areas gained population in the 2020 census, while most of the other 90 counties shrank.

For the third time since 1990, explosive metro growth and the U.S. Supreme Court’s “one man, one vote” ruling of 1962 will force senators to take a rural district and move it into the Omaha area.