Editorial: Eye roll, please, for ‘reasons’ not to aid rural Nebraska

It would be great — unlikely, but great — if some of Nebraska’s state senators would recognize there’s rarely a single reason anything happens.

Thus we bring you thoughts from each side of the political spectrum when the subject turned last week to rural Nebraska’s needs.

We start with the chronologically later one, when Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha rose toward the end of Tuesday’s debate on whether Nebraska needs to revive the abandoned Perkins County Canal.

Let it be noted that more than a few Omaha and Lincoln senators recognize the threat to Nebraska’s share of South Platte River water that led Gov. Pete Ricketts to propose finishing the 1894 canal.

Colorado’s Front Range keeps growing without end. That’s an old story. The new story is Colorado’s apparent inclination to use every drop of water it can under the 1923 South Platte River Compact — even to piping it back to Denver — unless we invoke our right to build the canal.

Which brings us to Hunt’s words:

“Colleagues, I want to explore with you some of the reasons it could be that the population in eastern Colorado is expanding.

“Could it have something to do with the legalization of cannabis for recreational, or for adult use — we say — or medicinal use?”

Hunt, who also denounces conservatives over abortion, LGBTQ issues and other social concerns, then faulted Nebraskans anew for being “so stuck in this regressive, political ideology.”

Ah. Just legalize marijuana and reverse all those other positions, and Huskers in exile will flee the edge of the beautiful Rockies.

Or the West Coast, we suppose. Last we checked, the Front Range population explosion was largely coming not from east of Colorado but west, where simple homes cost fortunes and folks are more likely to agree with Hunt’s views on substances.

Nonetheless, does anyone really think legalizing weed here would drain off enough of them to keep the South Platte flowing?

We’ll come back to that thought after we visit the other side of the state — both geographically and politically.

A day earlier, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard was criticizing Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ bill to extend and replenish his 2017 Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Act that has helped North Platte attack its chronic housing shortages.

Erdman, whose district includes Keith County, repeated his opposition to government aid for housing and other things the private sector should do.

“People who are looking to move somewhere aren’t thinking about Nebraska, and that’s why we have a shortage of workforce in Nebraska — because our taxes are too high,” Erdman told Williams on the floor.

We get that. He’s not alone. But Erdman also had views to offer about whether rural Nebraska ought to build more housing at all.

He continued: “At some point in time, we’re going to overbuild and then we’re going to have a housing crunch again and a crash, and we’re going to say ‘Wow, we shouldn’t have built all those houses.’

“And when you talk about starter homes, basically a starter home to me has wheels under it.”

Mobile homes, in other words.

We don’t want to cast aspersions on anyone who lives in a mobile home. Absolutely not. But saying they’re the answer doesn’t help North Platte or western Nebraska attract the young adults we need to renew our region.

Lincoln County needs lots more housing of every type. New homes. More apartments. Rehabilitated older homes.

Thus said North Platte’s 2018 housing study — 2½ years before the Sustainable Beef meatpacking plant was first proposed.

Even if young parents can’t afford new homes, the ones we build also give older, empty-nest adults an alternative to staying in cheaper, family-sized older homes.

If such homes need work, that’s where their owners, old or young, can seek Nebraska’s microTIF property tax refunds (born here in North Platte) to help them fix them up.

Now: Remember those Front Range folks?

Ask our Keith County friends about renewed interest from some of them in staying at Lake McConaughy permanently rather than driving there and back each summer holiday.

It can’t all be about taxes, given Denver-area home prices. And it seems legalized cannabis isn’t enough to keep them in Colorado. Suppose it’s helping to drive them away?

Nothing is as simple as politicians claim it is. Humans are predictable. Except when they aren’t.