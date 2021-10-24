Editorial: Farewell, Chief Hudson

Dan and Geri Hudson, it was a quick three years.

They’re moving on to Florida and, we trust, a more normal “retirement” after sharing Dan with North Platte as police chief after his long and successful career with the Los Angeles Police Department.

He attended his last City Council meeting without fanfare Tuesday night, joking as always with the many friends he made in town and at City Hall.

Dan Hudson, a native of Hemingford, needed little time to make a lasting impression on North Platte, his officers and all the people he met.

We wish it had lasted longer. But the Hudsons, who met during their joint trauma of being trapped in the Middle East after Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait, surely have earned quieter days after Dan’s more than three decades of service to his country as soldier and police officer.

One thing, Chief: As a duly commissioned admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska (an honor bestowed at City Hall a few weeks ago), you’re required to fly a Nebraska flag on whatever boat you might have in Florida. (A Husker flag will do.)

Best wishes go with you.