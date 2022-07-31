Editorial: Feds’ 2-person crew rule puts railroaders’ lives first

It shouldn’t be necessary to have a solitary train engineer die deep in rural America to prove that trains in areas like ours need at least two people aboard.

Railroads and railroaders alike ought to welcome a proposed Federal Railroad Administration rule mandating two-person crews in most situations.

The FRA’s rule, published Thursday for a 60-day public comment period, lands in the midst of contentious labor talks that yet could yield a nationwide rail strike or lockout.

Unions’ alarm over railroads’ desire to cut crew sizes to one or even none has put this issue squarely alongside pay raises, health insurance and the like.

All these matters are important, naturally, to our many rail workers at North Platte’s Bailey Yard.

But the two-person crew issue mustn’t be obscured by other concerns.

We’ve said here before that the relentless march of technology, in this case, cannot override the medical risks rural geography poses to an engineer forced to traverse our vastness alone.

When towns with medical first responders are 10, 20, 30 or more miles apart, it takes them precious minutes to reach a stricken railroader even when weather conditions are perfect.

Having that second crew member on hand to render first aid or CPR literally could make the difference between life and death in the event of a heart attack, stroke or other sudden disabling illness.

It doesn’t matter if “positive train control” lets faraway dispatchers remotely stop that train once they detect something’s wrong in the cab. First responders still sit far away.

The FRA’s proposed rule — which would allow limited exceptions to two-person crews — wisely recognizes the medical risks.

The agency “is concerned that a one-person train crew member could be incapacitated without a second train crew member available to call for emergency first responders,” it says.

“Without a second crew member or a search-and-rescue initiation protocol, the incapacitated crew member could be left on the train indefinitely without any emergency medical assistance.”

Precisely.

The medical risks alone should settle whether this FRA rule is needed. Absent voluntary agreements, it certainly is.