Editorial: For county, 3rd try on treasurer must get it right

Her deputy, who had been serving as interim treasurer, got the job full-time just a week later — without the County Board taking any other applications.

It seems, based on two commissioners’ comments after she quit July 30, that the board gave her the job without obtaining the type of background check that many other governing boards seek in filling vacancies.

Oversight or not, that failure cannot be repeated this time around.

The integrity of county government, especially in the handling of taxpayers’ funds, is at stake.

County Board Chairman Kent Weems said Aug. 9 that the five commissioners “without a doubt” would have background checks done on anyone who applies for the treasurer’s job by the 4 p.m. Sept. 1 deadline.

It would be well for the commissioners to have several candidates to choose from, be they inside or outside the Treasurer’s Office.

By no means do we wish to demean any current employees there. On the contrary.

But the fact remains that this vital post has been vacated twice in two years, both times for performance-based reasons. A broad slate of well-qualified applicants would boost public confidence in the next treasurer.