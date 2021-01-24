Editorial: Game & Parks in west? Sure ... for starters

If we finish linking all Nebraska with fiber optics and cell towers, as our ancestors did with power lines, might we finally halt or reverse rural population losses?

Just possibly — if ​urban and nonurban Nebraskans and Americans at last realize big metros perhaps aren’t the healthiest anchors for our state and national life.

We have to prepare ourselves so we’re able and willing to welcome folks to join us. That’s what North Platte has been doing in renewing itself physically these past few years.

But Omaha and Lincoln also must look past their skyscrapers and recognize they can’t keep tilting everything eastward if we’re to have a truly healthy state 450 miles long.

It isn’t just about where state agencies are based. Half a century ago, Nebraska’s first state volleyball tournaments were held in Scottsbluff. The state girls track meet was here in North Platte. The annual All-State concerts rotated throughout Nebraska. All are eastern now.

No one’s talking about emptying Lincoln. And we daresay few out here want to grow more huge cities. We do like our space.