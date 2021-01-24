Editorial: Game & Parks in west? Sure ... for starters

Hmm: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission headquarters in western Nebraska. We like the sound of that.
While we’re at it, how about some more creative relocations of state government home offices?
Think of — just to throw out some wild ideas — moving the Public Service Commission to North Platte, home of Bailey Yard.
Or Nebraska Tourism to North Platte, Ogallala or Scottsbluff-Gering. Or the Nebraska Brand Commission to Alliance.
Oops, we “forgot”: The Brand Commission already is in Alliance.
It’s one of only five state agency headquarters outside Lincoln, by our review of the Nebraska Blue Book.
Even Omaha only has two: the State Athletic Commissioner’s Office and the Nebraska Arts Council.
Scottsbluff has the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. Sidney, suggested by state Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard for Game and Parks headquarters, has the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
That’s it. That’s the list.
We’re being slightly tongue-in-cheek, we admit, though we do believe Erdman and Sen. Dan Hughes — who farms near Venango in Perkins County — have a point with their separate bills to move Game and Parks HQ closer to most of Nebraska’s best hunting and the state’s top outdoor attraction in Lake McConaughy.
But Erdman, who says Game and Parks could take over the vacant Cabela’s buildings at Sidney, makes a broader point that must become a greater Nebraska battle cry with state and national employers alike.
If COVID-19 has taught us anything, he told The Telegraph last week, it’s that businesses can have home offices anywhere with many employees working from home — wherever “home” might be.
“They don’t have to do it in Lincoln,” Erdman said of Game and Parks.
True enough. But let’s also make that point coast to coast.
It’s gratifying to hear state leaders saying Nebraska needs to use some of its federal COVID-19 aid to truly spread up-to-date broadband access statewide.
If they follow through, the pandemic could set the stage for rural economic success in greater Nebraska’s 21st century as the 1930s Great Depression helped push forward rural electrification in its 20th century.
Western Nebraska began seeing scattered examples 25 years ago, when the World Wide Web was new, of native Cornhuskers on the coasts coming back when they found they could keep their jobs but work from anywhere.
Even with COVID-19 not yet conquered, local and state business leaders are hearing from individuals and companies encouraged by the strains of the pandemic to flee the coasts and other crowded metro areas.
If we finish linking all Nebraska with fiber optics and cell towers, as our ancestors did with power lines, might we finally halt or reverse rural population losses?
Just possibly — if urban and nonurban Nebraskans and Americans at last realize big metros perhaps aren’t the healthiest anchors for our state and national life.
We have to prepare ourselves so we’re able and willing to welcome folks to join us. That’s what North Platte has been doing in renewing itself physically these past few years.
But Omaha and Lincoln also must look past their skyscrapers and recognize they can’t keep tilting everything eastward if we’re to have a truly healthy state 450 miles long.
It isn’t just about where state agencies are based. Half a century ago, Nebraska’s first state volleyball tournaments were held in Scottsbluff. The state girls track meet was here in North Platte. The annual All-State concerts rotated throughout Nebraska. All are eastern now.
No one’s talking about emptying Lincoln. And we daresay few out here want to grow more huge cities. We do like our space.
But what if state leaders went to the top of the State Capitol, gazed at those endless horizons past Lincoln and realized they could help us by thinking about whether some state agencies might do better jobs if based somewhere else?