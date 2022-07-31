Editorial: Give North Platte voters chance to judge Rec Center plan

It bears repeating, so we’ll repeat it:

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will not be asked to commit the city to a remodeled and expanded recreation complex.

They will decide whether to let the people of North Platte decide that.

As such, it ought to be an easy call for the council to put a temporary half-cent sales tax to pay for reinventing the Rec Center on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The special tax would only last long enough to pay off the $52 million cost of the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance’s plan to reconstruct the Rec Center, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the skate park.

That’s dictated by Legislative Bill 357, the 2012 law letting voters adopt such a temporary tax for infrastructure projects.

The half-cent tax isn’t a blank check, either: LB 357 says it can’t be used to operate the Rec Center or any other city function.

The Rec Center has held up well since 1976. But it needs repairs, and it can’t serve all the exercise and recreation needs many residents say they want.

Sooner or later, North Platte must invest in the Rec Center. The special half-cent tax, paid by visitors and residents alike, means we wouldn’t pay the full cost of that investment.

A vital part of the wellness alliance’s proposal involves the Scottsbluff Family YMCA, which would be responsible for setting up a new North Platte Y — the first in our city since 1913 — to manage the Rec Center.

That answers a lingering 109-year sentiment that North Platte would do well to put its recreation facilities in the Y’s hands — and cut the city’s share of their expenses in so doing.

It speaks volumes about the Scottsbluff Y’s leaders that they’re open to starting a Y branch here to operate the Rec Center even if the half-cent sales tax doesn’t pass.

They want to help us save tax money. But like this plan’s authors, they’re saying it’s our decision what to do with our Rec Center.

If the council so votes Tuesday, it will be.