Editorial: Glimpse of good news in another turbulent year

A brand-new “Voc-Tech” facility, now the North Campus, would open a few years later.

» Meanwhile, North Platte Junior College was operating in the 1913 post office building that houses today’s Prairie Arts Center. The North Platte school board, then still in charge of it, bought the land in 1968 that became today’s NPCC “McDonald-Belton” South Campus.

» Wonder when Cody Park got its handsome retired Union Pacific steam engine? It was in October 1968, when U.P. Challenger No. 3977 made its painfully slow but sure trek from the mainline to the park, led by volunteers moving it one piece of portable track at a time.

» With the approaches to the brand-new Interstate 80 interchange mostly done, South Jeffers and Dewey streets (U.S. Highway 83) took on their new joint identity as “the ones.”

» Ground was broken for 11-story Buffalo Bill Manor, still North Platte’s tallest building.

» Finally, the city’s new federally funded Urban Renewal Authority became operational. During the next decade, it would tear down three downtown city blocks for Parkade Plaza and install the Dewey sidewalk roofs removed in 2018 to launch downtown’s current transformation into the Canteen District.