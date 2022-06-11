Editorial: ‘Government’ is us, especially on the local level

Let’s imagine that North Platte’s incorporation as a city — which was 150 years ago next year, by the way — had never taken place.

How would we, and all who preceded us, have gone about making decisions affecting this place in which we live?

And would those decisions have been any more or less aboveboard or secretive, altruistic or selfish, than the ones made by generations of elected mayors and City Council members?

Such are our musings over how often the word “government” has been invoked — often suspiciously — in debating city help for North Platte’s momentous economic development projects.

The questions above can’t be answered. But they should give us pause whenever we’re tempted to lash out at local governments in places our size and smaller.

From where we sit, there’s precious little difference in these parts between deciding informally but collectively to help a needed employer start or expand and doing so through the organized structure of a publicly elected body.

We are the government. At every level.

But at the local level, more than at any other level, the government is us.

Ronald Reagan, whom North Platte recalls fondly for his August 1987 visit as president and three other stops before and after his presidency, probably summed up local worries about “government” best.

“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help,’” he said at a press conference on Aug. 12, 1986 (a year and a day before Air Force One touched down at Lee Bird Field).

That quote and its context can be found on the Reagan Foundation website (reaganfoundation.org) of California’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

It says Reagan, who majored in economics in college (a fact often obscured), meant “the government tends to be inefficient, to such a degree that instead of helping, it often causes harm instead.”

This happens because “government creates unpredictability due to constantly changing policies” and “the government’s goals sometimes don’t align with the nation’s goals.”

No doubt. In our republican (small “r”) form of government, elected leaders come and go. What one president, Congress, governor or legislature decides, future executives or lawmakers can change.

And that’s no less true of our city councils, county boards, school boards and other local elected boards.

But think about those quotes and paraphrases of Reagan’s thinking.

They refer, above all, to the higher levels of government in America. The federal government above all.

Reagan in his 1986 remarks, his foundation’s website continues, “expresses the need for a more diminutive form of government where an individual or organization can complete an activity more effectively than the whole government.”

It’s a view shared by Reagan’s famous contemporary, Pope St. John Paul II, who called it the “principle of subsidiarity” in his 1991 encyclical Centesimus Annus.

He wrote: “A community of a higher order should not interfere in the internal life of a community of a lower order ... but rather should support it in case of need and help to coordinate its activity with the activities of the rest of society, always with a view to the common good.”

We believe both Reagan and John Paul would consider our region’s local governments — surely communities “of a lower order” — places where subsidiarity and democracy function at their best.

That’s because of you. And the people you elect. Even when we all disagree.

North Platte has been making use, though not with unanimity, of economic tools given Nebraska’s cities by our state’s leaders to advance the “common good” of renewing itself for future generations.

We don’t see the foreboding specter of “government” when we look at our own City Council, County Board and other boards and their day-to-day employees.

We see small organizations, not faceless bureaucracies. We know our elected and appointed leaders and see them at local events and in our stores and churches. They’re part of us.

Yes, bad apples can and do sneak in. That’s why it’s our duty as citizens — not our option — to be informed and vigilant and act to neutralize or cast them out.

But we can’t reflexively dismiss good-faith efforts by our elected leaders to improve our community as the insidious influence of “government.”

Call us naive, maybe, but we prefer to start by believing better of our neighbors. All of them.