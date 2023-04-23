It was great, by the way, to hear Gov. Jim Pillen speak at last weekend’s Nebraska Press Association convention in Lincoln to help it celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Governor, when are you coming out to meet with and talk to us western Nebraskans as governor?

He hasn’t been here for anyone from The Telegraph to interview him since just before last May’s primary election — and then for only a few minutes after a North Platte campaign event.

Governors for at least 40 years, from Bob Kerrey to Pete Ricketts, made a point of getting into a plane after their January State of the State address to the Legislature and literally making flying visits to North Platte, Scottsbluff and other major cities in greater Nebraska.

Pillen didn’t do that after his first State of the State speech on Jan. 25. (We got only a trace of snow in North Platte that day. We doublechecked. Couldn’t have been the weather.)

Governor, we know an awful lot of western Nebraskans voted for you. We know it’s still just three months into your term. But we really hope you won’t be a stranger.

How about anchoring our Nebraskaland Days parade in June? North Platte would welcome you with open arms. So would we.