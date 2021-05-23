Editorial: Here’s one tool that can lower property taxes

North Platte has had another run of good economic news. It again shows what happens when a community with so much going for it resolves to take full advantage.
It’s a good time to review what it all means for that most sensitive of local issues: taxes.
First, let’s review the past week-plus:
» North Platte’s net monthly city sales taxes suddenly soared to an all-time high in March. (As usual, that news came two months late, due to the time the state needs to process and return local sales taxes.)
The reasons? Sandhill-crane fans. Locals’ online purchases, but also their buy-local habits.
And, finally, the start of construction on the West A and Lakeview Boulevard apartment-commercial project. (We’ll come back to that one.)
» Chief Industries bought Iron Eagle Golf Course from the city just two months into its nearly two-year-long lease-purchase agreement.
Besides ending North Platte’s public golf dispute at last — after 31 long years — Chief plans to reconfigure Iron Eagle so it can remain an attractive community “front door” with less exposure to future South Platte River floodwaters.
» The long-needed $75 million revitalization of Platte River Mall moved within a single City Council vote of breaking ground this summer.
» Every one of Nebraska’s 49 state senators voted to pass the North Platte-inspired bill for state matching funds to build the planned industrial “rail park” just outside Hershey.
» Finally, national tire distributor K&M announced it’ll build a regional distribution center at Twin Rivers Business Park.
None of that includes the community’s estimated annual $1 billion infusion — counting expected support businesses — if Nebraska-born Sustainable Beef LLC gets the go-ahead to build its 875-employee North Platte packing plant.
Besides that, virtually every downtown storefront is filled. The Canteen District renovation is nearly finished. The Hotel Pawnee’s restoration soon will resume.
What do all these things have in common?
They all bring in city sales taxes (which even now-privately owned Iron Eagle can do once it’s redesigned and reopened).
For North Platte, that means — all other things being equal — that city government won’t need as much in property taxes.
Yes, it’ll be some time before the largest of these projects pay off in higher property tax bases for all our local governments.
That’s in the nature of tax increment financing. Property taxes from TIF projects’ valuation increases first go to pay off their preset shares of project costs. It’s delayed gratification.
But one local government — the city — has a property-tax-lowering tool the state won’t give to schools, counties and the like.
It’s fueled not only by residents but also by visitors.
It’s local sales taxes.
When local governments prepare their annual budgets (which they’ll soon do again), they first account for all their other sources of money — fees, state aid, etc.
Whatever those don’t cover is what they seek in property taxes.
By design, property taxes are the tax of last resort. Not the first.
Yes, lower spending lowers property-tax burdens. But because North Platte has a city sales tax, that means it has one extra source of funds to reduce its property-tax needs.
It’s a big one. In fact, it’s the biggest: It covers 25.2% of the city’s current budget.
Sixty percent comes from a variety of other sources. Combine that with sales taxes and note well: Eighty-five percent of North Platte’s city budget is not funded by property taxes.
Only 14.2% of the city’s revenue comes from property taxes. But more than one-fifth — 21.4% — of your total 2020 property tax bill goes to city government.
You want to drive City Hall’s property-tax needs even lower?
Bring in more in sales taxes.
That’s how we benefit immediately from all this good economic news.
Shopping local brings in more sales taxes. Luring visitors adds sales taxes.
So does new construction, whether it involves TIF or not. Building supplies bought here adds to sales taxes. Work crews’ own spending brings in sales taxes.
It’s up to the mayor and City Council, naturally, to do their best to ensure one year’s increase in sales-tax income translates into a lower property-tax request the next fiscal year.
But make no mistake: North Platte’s taxpayers will benefit from these projects, in both the long term and the short.
And sales taxes are the reason why.