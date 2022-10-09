Editorial: Here’s what we won’t do in telling your stories

It’s a ticklish business, to say the least, to report on this robustly democratic republic called the United States.

It’s no less so to cover a particular community, region or state.

We Americans debate and argue passionately. Some places are especially energetic about it, like North Platte (of which the late Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge observed in a book title that “that town fights about everything”).

How does a press outlet cope with the vexing tendency of actual or potential customers to attack anything its people write or say on the air as biased if they don’t happen to like the information?

That’s why news organizations have ethics policies, which seem once again of interest locally in this National Newspaper Week.

They’re certainly related to what we’ve stated here about The Telegraph’s independent, nonpartisan editorial stance that nonetheless takes spirited positions on community, regional and state matters of common interest.

We’re human. We’re no more perfect than our readers. But we want what you read on our pages and website, and in this space as well, to be taken as our best, good-faith effort to constructively provide facts, thoughts and opinions for you to consider as citizens.

It should be obvious that we can’t hope to prove that if we’re also personally participating in government or political activities — that is, beyond defending our First Amendment rights to freedom of the press and the free access to information we need to do our own jobs more effectively. The Telegraph’s writers, present and past, typically have worked for multiple press outlets. Our newspaper has had four sets of owners in the past 25 years alone: the Seacrest family, the Omaha World-Herald, Berkshire Hathaway and now Lee Enterprises.

News organizations often have slightly different guardrails about what employees can and can’t do or say publicly and still be as honest a broker of news and facts as possible.

But this statement from our current owners’ ethics manual is quite typical: Lee Enterprises “has a long-standing policy that no publisher, newspaper general manager, editor or any other news personnel” may “stand for public or partisan office nor accept an appointment to any public or partisan board, commission or other body.”

Many outlets forbid their writers to actively support political candidates; take part in political party activities; or endorse or take part in any activity involving a ballot issue or politically sensitive cause.

We know of some past journalistic colleagues who have gone so far as to refuse to vote. That is not something we at this newspaper are forbidden to do, though our peers in states with party caucuses instead of primary elections often can’t participate in those.

The point is that American journalists, whether they first learn their craft in college or on the job, have it drilled into their heads that they’re supposed to be observers of their stories — not part of the stories themselves.

The Code of Ethics of the Society of Professional Journalists, which has represented our profession since 1909, puts it this way:

“Ironically, journalism is a profession protected by the same First Amendment that grants to all citizens the right to run for office or to support, by word, deed or cash, the people they would like to see elected. But journalists who want to be perceived as impartial must avoid any display of partisanship.”

Americans don’t often realize — though we certainly do — that in First Amendment cases, the ultimate “freedom of the press” belongs to whoever actually controls the press. These days, “the press” can be one’s computer printer, blog or Facebook page. You’re totally free to express your opinions or political preferences through them — as long as you don’t libel someone and you can take the heat.

In a 21st-century news organization, “the press” is the printing press, radio or TV transmitter, website or online video channel. Or all at once.

It’s their owners who exercise the fullness of First Amendment freedoms. To work for them is to consent to set aside certain aspects of one’s selfsame freedoms as long as one works there.

We who have done so, in the main, have freely made that choice so we can best fulfill our own duties as citizens — even our own personal callings — by delivering you the information that helps all of you do likewise.