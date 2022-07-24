Editorial: Here's an inflation primer for those new to fast-rising prices

There’s really no winning, at a basic level, when it comes to balancing wages and prices.

Americans 50 and older have seen enough that they should most fully realize that as inflation reaches levels not seen in four decades.

Americans younger than 50? It’s all new to them.

Thus we offer a brief lesson in recent U.S. economic history, to better understand the inflation monster that has been unleashed from its cage in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inflation, as we hope most people know, is the percentage of growth in prices to buy a predefined set of goods from one year to the next.

If that collection of goods cost $1,000 in Year A and $1,100 in Year B, that’s an annual inflation rate of 10%.

If monthly inflation is, say, 3.2% (or 6.1%, 8.7%, 12.5% or whatever), it doesn’t mean prices are going up by that percentage every month. It simply reflects the increase in prices for that predefined basket of goods that month vs. the same month a year earlier.

The lower the inflation rate, the better. Usually. (One also can have deflation, when prices for those goods drop compared with the previous year.)

During the 1960s, annual inflation was less than 2% a year from 1960 to 1965. Then it started rising.

The cost of the Vietnam War was an early factor. Then came the first “energy crisis” of 1973, when mostly Arab oil-producing countries withheld their supplies out of anger over U.S. support of Israel in the Middle East.

By 1974, annual inflation was 11.1%.

Things got a bit better, but a fresh Arab oil embargo and “stagflation” — an insidious mixture of inflation with a slow-growing or contracting economy — drove 1980’s inflation rate to 13.5%.

Not surprisingly, people frustrated with the rising cost of living were demanding and often getting higher pay. Which drove prices even higher.

At the same time, the government’s “prime” interest rate — what the Federal Reserve charges banks to borrow money so banks can in turn loan it to others —reached a record 21.5% in 1980.

Now for a bit of perspective: Many nations have had inflation far, far higher than the United States did when today’s 50-somethings were in high school.

No matter. Americans felt the pain.

It took six years to get annual inflation back below 2%. It bounced back up to 5.4% in 1990 and 4.2% in 1991, the years of the first Gulf War.

Then inflation stayed below that for 30 years. Until now.

As we contemplate June’s annual inflation rate of 9.1% — the highest since 1981 — here’s the next question: How was inflation’s back broken back then?

Those 20%-plus interest rates had much to do with it. They especially discouraged big purchases people and businesses had to borrow money for.

Unfortunately for many Americans, it also led many businesses to cut wages and jobs. They bought less.

Supplies generally rose. Those runaway rising prices cooled down. And businesses gradually felt like they could hire and invest again.

It’s all about supply and demand — not just supplies of various goods but also the supply of money to buy them.

This is an oversimplified explanation. It’s not just about how much profit businesses want or need.

Political and military actions can be disruptive, as with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And we here in farm and ranch country know all too well that hail, inopportune frosts and freezes, too much rain or too little can suddenly slash food supplies and raise grocery prices.

Conversely, too much food production drives food prices down — and our ag producers’ income with it.

That’s the inflation history younger Americans didn’t live through. They’ve only known an economy where prices rise slowly if at all.

However, they’ve also often seen themselves or their parents go for years without raises of any notable size unless they find better-paying jobs or careers.

Here’s the dilemma: At least over the past 60 years, Americans have either seen wages and prices both rise rapidly (from the late 1960s into the 1980s) or both move upward slowly (from the 1980s until 2021, when annual inflation hit 4.2% on its way to June’s 9.1%).

Which would we rather have? Or — maybe — might neither, on a nationwide scale, be better or worse?

That’s what we all get to judge.