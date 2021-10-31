Editorial: Hide-and-seek tax relief? State can do better

And some property owners who hire someone to do their taxes decided it wasn’t worth paying their preparer more to file another form.

We suspect that might be different this winter if word gets around sufficiently that they’ll be splitting $548 million in LB 1107 credits this year, rather than one-fourth as much.

But, good gracious, if senators want Nebraskans to know they’re serious about property tax relief, why not deliver it where they can see it?

North Platte’s actual 2021 property tax bills this December will be only 1.4% lower than the ones last December. That’s because only one of the two state tax breaks — the smaller one — is on it.

We can think of better ways to noticeably deliver property tax relief while it’s there (recalling our prediction that these credits will fade away the next time state budgets get tight):

» Lawmakers could just have added this year’s fourfold increase in LB 1107 tax credit funding to the older Property Tax Credit Fund.

Then North Platte’s net December tax bill — with both tax credits on it, not just one — would be 15.4% lower than it was last year with just the one credit.

You don’t think folks wouldn’t notice that?