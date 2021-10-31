Editorial: Hide-and-seek tax relief? State can do better

Oh, one more thing about using state income taxes to deliver property tax relief ...
You’ll remember us warning here Oct. 17 that Nebraska’s property owners might not realize they can get back a notable part of their 2021 school property taxes through the one-year-old Legislative Bill 1107 income tax credit.
That’s because the new credit won’t show up on December’s 2021 property tax bills, unlike the older Property Tax Credit Fund discount printed on your tax statement.
You have to file for the LB 1107 credit — equivalent to one-fourth of your school taxes in 2021, compared with 6% in 2020 — when you do your state income taxes this winter.
And that’s something many who own property in Nebraska didn’t even do last winter.
About 40% of the $125 million the Legislature allocated for first-year LB 1107 school-tax relief went unclaimed, the Omaha World-Herald reported last week.
Many didn’t know about the credit, especially if they did their own taxes or live out of state. If they learned about it later, the story said, they may not have bothered to amend their return to claim it.
Some 2020 electronic tax software didn’t include forms for the new credit right away (though some added it in updates).
And some property owners who hire someone to do their taxes decided it wasn’t worth paying their preparer more to file another form.
We suspect that might be different this winter if word gets around sufficiently that they’ll be splitting $548 million in LB 1107 credits this year, rather than one-fourth as much.
But, good gracious, if senators want Nebraskans to know they’re serious about property tax relief, why not deliver it where they can see it?
North Platte’s actual 2021 property tax bills this December will be only 1.4% lower than the ones last December. That’s because only one of the two state tax breaks — the smaller one — is on it.
We can think of better ways to noticeably deliver property tax relief while it’s there (recalling our prediction that these credits will fade away the next time state budgets get tight):
» Lawmakers could just have added this year’s fourfold increase in LB 1107 tax credit funding to the older Property Tax Credit Fund.
Then North Platte’s net December tax bill — with both tax credits on it, not just one — would be 15.4% lower than it was last year with just the one credit.
You don’t think folks wouldn’t notice that?
» Or, seeing as the state’s again into using income taxes to deliver property tax relief, how about keeping a 30-year-old promise?
We refer to the ever-infuriating state school-aid formula, which originally cleared the Legislature and survived a petition challenge by saying 20% of school patrons’ income tax bills would come back to their districts to lower school taxes.
Senators never came close to delivering that 20%. And whenever Nebraska’s agricultural economy slumped — and state tax receipts along with it — school aid was a regular cost-cutting target.
Today, school districts get only about 2% of their patrons’ income tax payments back in state aid. One-tenth of the promise.
And that’s all the state aid many small Nebraska rural schools get. Two of our region’s districts — Hayes Center and McPherson County — have gotten less than $10,000 a year apiece lately.
Remember: Property tax requests are what’s left over when our local governments can’t cover all the costs for their services from other sources.
Suppose you put LB 1107’s $548 million for 2021 into the school-aid formula. Heck, put in the combined $861 million for both tax-relief credits (more than the entire 1984-85 state budget).
Again: You don’t think folks wouldn’t notice that?
There is good news. It’s not too late, if you didn’t file for that (much smaller) LB 1107 school tax credit for 2020, to amend your state income tax return from last winter to get it.
And according to the World-Herald story, whatever money property owners don’t claim in 2020’s LB 1107 credits will just sit in its state bank account and be available for 2021 refunds.
That said, one would think the last thing state lawmakers would agree to would be stealth property tax relief that Nebraskans wouldn’t recognize or didn’t realize they could get.
And yet they did.
We’re scratching our heads, too.