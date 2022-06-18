Editorial: Hiding state’s wonders in plain sight

First off: If you’re here for Nebraskaland Days from outside North Platte, welcome to “Flatrock.” (It’s a loose translation of our town’s name. We use it sometimes.)

Whether you are or aren’t, Nebraska’s official state celebration — for thus it has been since 1965 — seems an opportune time to reflect on how Nebraskans fight over how we advertise ourselves to the nation.

We speak of tourism slogans and license plates, of course. And how our pride — or maybe it’s our insecurities? — flash hot over either.

By tourism “slogans,” we don’t mean Nebraska’s official nickname as the “Cornhusker State” or well-worn but discarded predecessors like “The Beef State” and the “Tree Planters’ State.”

Neither are we referring to the “Great American Desert,” “flyover country” or other pejoratives concocted by coastal types over 200 years to dismiss America’s great heartland.

No, we mean the would-be catchphrases devised by advertising agencies to win our state’s contract to promote Nebraska to travelers far and wide.

Such as the current reigning slogan: “Nebraska: Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

Insert groans.

The Omaha World-Herald earlier this month revisited the four-year history of the phrase that elicited, uh, mixed comments after Nebraska Tourism revealed it in 2018.

One thing about the phrase: It got attention in all the right national places ... that would have thought that of Nebraska anyway?

Or has it actually gotten the kind of attention that turns into more dollars brought to and left by visitors to our (“only fair”) state?

State Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks thinks so. He cites a near-tripling in web traffic on the commission’s website (visitNebraska.com) and a massive bounceback in 2021 tourism spending last year after COVID-19 kept Americans mostly cooped up in 2020.

Be that as it may, the slogan’s critics point to “Honestly, it’s not for everyone” and ask why folks from other states would think Nebraska wants anyone to visit with an advertising pitch like that.

Yeah, we can see that.

But for what it’s worth, a couple of Telegraph staffers went on a West Coast vacation last month and found themselves in an interminable line for a rental car from their destination airport.

Someone behind them — he later said he was from Massachusetts — took note of the Husker garb one of them was wearing and asked in a deadpan tone: “So, is Nebraska really not for everyone?”

Maybe not, the staffers said — before pitching the wonders of western Nebraska.

Shall we move on to that other related topic sure to set Nebraskans’ teeth on edge?

We’ve got to agree with the boobirds who wonder what our state leaders were thinking in choosing a license plate no one’s going to understand but will be attached to most of our vehicles for the next several years.

Many Nebraskans may not realize that our current and future plates have the same iconic Nebraska source.

Look closely at the middle of your car’s plate, and you’ll see a faint image — and we mean faint — of the Sower sculpture that has topped Lincoln’s State Capitol for 90 years.

The new plate’s background design — and we truly mean “background” — replicates the “Genius of Creative Energy” mosaic embedded just inside the State Capitol’s front door in downtown Lincoln.

We don’t object to the choice. We didn’t object to the Sower, either. Like most Nebraskans, we deeply love and honor our Capitol (the building, not necessarily all the people in it) as a unique treasure.

But there’s one glaring commonality between both the current and future plates: People who drive by them cannot see the designs.

It’s too late for the Sower, of course. But perhaps it isn’t too late to enhance the next plate’s Capitol mosaic so viewers have a fighting chance of perceiving it on the road or at least when seeing the plate up close?

It isn’t much clearer up close now, you see.

Let’s face it: You can concoct all the slogans and design all the brochures and websites you want, but license plates are a state’s most effective traveling billboard.

Right now, we’re in line to implement what many will see (because they can’t see it) as Nebraska’s plainest plate since the 1980s.

Or maybe someone thinks it’s a way to say “Honestly, fancy license plates aren’t for everyone”?