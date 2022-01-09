Editorial: How annexing airport could aid home rehabs

We suspect many North Platte residents’ first thought about bringing Lee Bird Field inside city limits was: “You mean it isn’t?”

No, it isn’t. Though our airport’s history dates to 1919, and the city or the North Platte Airport Authority has run it since 1929, it has never been annexed.

The Airport Authority board, elected by North Platte voters, wants that now so economic incentives available inside city limits can help attract more air-related employers to Lee Bird.

Over the next two months, the Planning Commission and City Council will hear public comments and decide whether to extend city limits along East Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 30 to take in the airport.

Honestly, this should be a slam dunk. It’s decades overdue.

But those two troublesome sets of words — “tax increment financing” and “substandard and blighted” — contributed to last week’s 6-2 council split over even starting the process.

So there are things to be discussed, including a major point that doesn’t involve airplanes.