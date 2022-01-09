Editorial: How annexing airport could aid home rehabs

We suspect many North Platte residents’ first thought about bringing Lee Bird Field inside city limits was: “You mean it isn’t?”
No, it isn’t. Though our airport’s history dates to 1919, and the city or the North Platte Airport Authority has run it since 1929, it has never been annexed.
The Airport Authority board, elected by North Platte voters, wants that now so economic incentives available inside city limits can help attract more air-related employers to Lee Bird.
Over the next two months, the Planning Commission and City Council will hear public comments and decide whether to extend city limits along East Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 30 to take in the airport.
Honestly, this should be a slam dunk. It’s decades overdue.
But those two troublesome sets of words — “tax increment financing” and “substandard and blighted” — contributed to last week’s 6-2 council split over even starting the process.
So there are things to be discussed, including a major point that doesn’t involve airplanes.
Yes, TIF is the tool prompting interest in annexation. But note well that one potential user is homegrown: Trego-Dugan Aviation, now rapidly expanding into air cargo with 1,800 employees in 42 U.S. cities.
Even with Trego-Dugan moving its headquarters from Lee Bird to downtown, it’s projected to add more general-aviation hangars and new “fixed-base operator” offices under the airport’s 20-year master plan.
Because long-gone Frontier Airlines insisted on a jet runway 40 years ago, Lee Bird has the central location, land and facilities to flower as an air freight hub and major local tax generator. (The land is tax-exempt, but buildings and equipment installed on leased land would be taxable.)
Why not annex, then?
But we said there’s another reason to annex. We’re speaking of North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” property tax refunds for rehabilitating older homes and buildings.
To use it, owners of buildings 60 years old and older must be in areas declared TIF-eligible — that is, “substandard and blighted.”
Yes, those three words.
And cities North Platte’s size can’t declare more than 35% of land inside their limits to be TIF-eligible. We’re now at 26.4%. But annexing Lee Bird would lower that to 21.6%.
And if we were to annex another large area where no one lives — think Bailey Yard — North Platte could open even more areas to microTIF.
On one condition.
We’ve strongly supported microTIF since Groene conceived it. But we’ve regularly warned that neighborhoods with older homes — the majority of our current housing stock — must accept the “substandard and blighted” label so their homeowners can use microTIF.
Will we?
Annexing the airport by no means commits the City Council to grant regular TIF there. But it helps enable greater citywide use of microTIF.
We need more high-quality housing stock, of all ages and types, for the people we hope will join us in North Platte. And some of them — believe it or not — will like older homes.
We urge residents to consider these angles seriously over these next two months.