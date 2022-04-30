Editorial: How our state’s homage to trees first took root

Before there was an Earth Day, Nebraskans proudly note, there was Arbor Day.

It started here in Nebraska — yes, America, in Nebraska — on April 10, 1872. As it’s always been somewhat movable, Friday was the 150th anniversary of this unique environmental contribution to American history from the once-nicknamed “Tree Planters State.”

We feel a certain amount of poignancy this Arbor Day weekend, knowing that the impulse behind it likely yielded some of the precious trees destroyed during last month’s wildfires.

The credit for Arbor Day typically goes to J. Sterling Morton, pioneer journalist, political leader, Nebraska City’s first citizen and Nebraska’s first member of a presidential cabinet when Grover Cleveland named him secretary of agriculture in 1893.

Morton often engaged in partisan warfare with Robert W. Furnas, an early Republican governor from nearby Brownville (and namesake of the south central Nebraska county ravaged by April’s wildfires).

But Morton and Furnas were as one in pushing to develop Nebraska agriculture — especially in planting trees from one end of the young state to the other.

Both were members of the State Board of Agriculture (now the State Fair Board) that created Arbor Day in a resolution passed on Jan. 4, 1872.

Morton explained their thinking in the Omaha Daily Herald (a forerunner of today’s World-Herald) a week after Arbor Day’s first observance. Here’s what he had to say:

Trees grow in time. The poorest landowner in Nebraska has just as large a fortune, of time, secured to him, as has the richest. And the rain and sunshine and seasons will be his partners, just as genially and gently as they will be those of any millionaire, and will make the trees planted by the poor man grow just as grandly and beautifully as those planted by the opulent. …

There is no aristocracy in trees. They are not haughty. They will thrive near the humblest cabin, on our fertile prairies, just as well, and become just as refreshing to the eye and as fruitful as they will in the shadow of a king’s palace.

The wealthiest and most powerful potentate on earth cannot hire one to speed its growths or bear fruit before its time. There is a true triumph in the unswerving integrity and genuine democracy of trees, for they refuse to be influenced by money or social position and thus tower morally, as well as physically, high above Congressmen and many other patriots of this dollaring age.

Then what infinite beauty and loveliness we can add to the pleasant plains of Nebraska by planting forest and fruit trees upon every swell of their voluptuous undulations and, in another short decade, make her the Orchard of the Union, the Sylvan queen of the Republic. …

A collection of inanimate marbles may, for a few years, preserve the name, and entry, and exit on this stage in life’s short play. But how much more enduring are the animate trees of our own planting. They grow and self-perpetuate themselves, and shed yearly blessings on our race.

Trees are the monuments I would have and in their yearly tribute of emerald foliage, variegated flowers and blushing fruit, I would find my most acceptable panegyric.

Thus we come to a benediction on the institution of Arbor Day in Nebraska. May it become a joy forever, and its anniversary be perpetuated in the constantly increasing blessings which its faithful observance is absolutely certain to bestow. May all the people strive on that day to plant, in Nebraska, many, many trees, both forest and fruit. May the day and the observance thereof be cherished in every household in the State forever, and its name and fruits become as a shower of blessings in the long lines of generations who shall succeed us in the short, quick trip which all humanity must make, from the cradle to the grave.

The cultivation of flowers and trees is the cultivation of the good, the beautiful, and the enabling in man, and for one, I wish to see this culture become universal in the state.

The subject of climate change was of course far distant in Morton’s time. But knowing as we now do how trees breathe carbon dioxide and return oxygen, one can easily imagine him citing that fact as another virtue of trees.

Happy sesquicentennial to Arbor Day. ​