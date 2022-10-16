Editorial: If Nebraskans pass ‘voter ID,’ easy, cheap ID must follow

Starting today, The Telegraph will present its recommendations on ballot questions facing North Platte voters.

As we’ve noted, we decided in 2018 to stop endorsing individual candidates. But we regularly comment here on local or state government decisions — and those before Nebraska’s “second house” are no exception.

North Platte voters will face four ballot questions Nov. 8 — two put there by statewide initiative petitions, one by the Legislature and one by a citywide petition drive.

We’ll cover the two state initiatives today, beginning with “voter ID.”

Initiative 432 would add a paragraph to the Nebraska Constitution requiring voters to present “valid photographic identification” to cast a ballot in any Nebraska election.

Interestingly, this would be inserted after the following in Article I, Section 22: “All elections shall be free; and there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise.”

Opponents believe voter ID poses just such a “hindrance or impediment” to at least 54,000 eligible voters who don’t have or can’t afford to get valid ID.

Backers deem voter ID necessary to reinforce ballot security and confidence in an election process over which some have dubiously cast aspersions lately.

They add that 34 states already have voter ID provisions and Nebraskans already must present valid ID for many everyday reasons — including to register to vote.

Those last points tip our thinking in favor of Initiative 432, with one caveat.

A pair of stereotypes in U.S. politics holds that one major party wrongly tries to inflate voter rolls to win elections, while the other wrongly seeks to discourage voting for the same reason.

We see historical reason to take each party’s expressed sentiments about voting rights with a full shaker of salt apiece.

Every American who’s eligible to vote should be enabled and encouraged to do so. Accordingly, the Legislature must follow up Initiative 432 by making valid photo IDs easily obtainable, cheaply or for free, to Nebraskans who don’t drive and can show they’re eligible to vote.

With that caveat, we recommend a “YES” vote on Initiative 432.