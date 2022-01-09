Editorial: Info worth sniffing out

Back in November, when writing about Sustainable Beef LLC’s meatpacking project, we noted how Nebraskans typically equate agricultural odors with “the smell of money.”

One can’t escape them in farm or ranch country. Nor should one expect to.

But that’s all the more reason to identify, locate and measure the smells North Platte residents now encounter, before beef plant construction begins and related agribusinesses come to town.

We’re glad a 7-1 City Council majority came to recognize that last week and backed Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s initiative to establish a pre-beef plant “odor baseline.”

Between buying odor-measuring equipment and training time for city employees, it’s expected to cost around $10,000 to equip the city to identify the known smells all across town so they’re not confused with future ones.

Doing so, as Kelliher said, ought not contradict the message that North Platte is open to agribusiness and industrial growth.