Now we see if Iron Eagle Golf Course is attractive enough to buy. Or rent out.
Twenty-six years, four major South Platte River floods and consistent acrimony separated Iron Eagle’s June 1994 opening and last week’s City Council decision to seek someone to take it off North Platte’s hands.
It’s the right move, one made legally possible when the 154-acre course’s original donors granted the city clear title in April to keep or dispose of it at its discretion.
The Glenn Chase family deserves thanks for helping to clear the way for this most chronic of controversies to be settled, one way or another.
If Iron Eagle remains an 18-hole golf course, one that can make its own way with a private owner able to financially deal with the site’s flooding risks, that would be an ideal outcome for North Platte as a community.
Selling it, whether immediately or through a lease-purchase agreement, also would be best for our city government that has tried nearly everything over 26 years with a site that proved problematic almost from the start.
As we last noted almost exactly a year ago, The Telegraph supported the concept of municipal golf in the May 1992 election that gave birth to Iron Eagle.
We’ve never reversed that position. And no one can question that Iron Eagle offers an attractive front door to North Platte.
But no one reckoned 28 years ago with the silent neighbor — the South Platte River — which, like a long-dormant volcano, suddenly emerged from decades of quiescence a year after Iron Eagle opened.
City leaders tried both direct operation and hired management over the years. Both proved wanting, but both were bound to.
It’s always been about the river.
When you have to spend thousands of dollars on flood repairs four times, and you have to start over again and again to build Iron Eagle toward self-sufficiency, one has to relieve taxpayers’ burdens at some point.
If a private owner has the resources and patience, the people and golfers of North Platte should applaud and support any potential owner willing to try.
But our city government has many long overdue fix-it projects all over town. There’s precious little money for them.
The next huge spring Rockies snowmelt, or one massive Colorado Front Range deluge at any time, puts the city at risk of yet another big Iron Eagle flood-repair bill.
Municipal golf might have worked at another site farther away from either Platte. But for this city, with this site, the wisest move fiscally is to divest and move on.
Last year’s City Council “budget season” debate over Iron Eagle offered many tense moments. But that’s when Mayor Dwight Livingston revealed he already had been talking with potential buyers.
April’s acquisition
of clear title — aided by
since-retired City Admin-istrator Jim Hawks — and last week’s 8-0 council vote to seek a buyer or lessee are the result.
City officials should be commended for their work getting this far. Here’s hoping the Sept. 29 “request for proposal” deadline ushers in the epilogue to this long-running drama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.