Editorial: Left or right, partisan strife must end now

Our state’s capital city, as Nebraskans know, is named for the 16th president, who said this on March 4, 1861:

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.

“The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

These honored words of Abraham Lincoln, uttered on the eve of an honest-to-goodness Civil War, should be burned ever deeper upon our hearts following what happened Wednesday in our nation’s capital city.

He gave his first inaugural address at the same U.S. Capitol that never once saw a Confederate battle flag brandished by interlopers before two days ago.

We refuse to dive into the rhetorical swamp into which fanatical national partisans of left and right — and we do mean both — have poured gallon after gallon of poison for at least the past 50 years.