Editorial: Less politicking, more governing

But after Jefferson’s party ousted Federalist President John Adams but saw its two candidates tie for first (the Electoral College rules were different then), Hamilton — after weighing their principles and character — told his Federalist allies to back Jefferson over Aaron Burr.

In other words, he decided his political enemy was the better choice for the nation at that point. He chose governing over politics.

Partisanship has waxed and waned ever since. But our best leaders have known when to unite and do what they were sent to do: govern.

We see little of that today. But we blame both parties equally for always putting their own good first and leaving us more divided than any time save 1800 and 1860.

Regardless of which party controls the White House or Congress, too many votes on important issues have been too predictable for too long.

Each party insists its House members and U.S. senators vote its list of positions without defection. And each ignores the millions of Americans who don’t agree fully with either list.

But even many registered Republicans and Democrats want to see their roads and bridges fixed, to name just one of many everyday national problems currently held hostage to politics.