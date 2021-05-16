Editorial: Less politicking, more governing

After leading his nation during the carnage of World War I, the wartime French Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau famously remarked that war was too important to be left to generals.
May we suggest that governing is too important to be left to politicians?
While mutual hyperpartisanship rages on in Washington, D.C., it’s visible in Lincoln in yet another annual series of filibusters from the unofficial red and blue sides of the officially nonpartisan Unicameral.
And so pressing problems facing Nebraska and the nation — sometimes both — keep festering without a whiff of progress.
Which proves that the purpose of political parties, first and foremost, is to win elections.
Governing comes in second. At best.
Just curious: Did the founders create our government as a plaything for political parties?
If you’ve read your history or watched or listened to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brilliant musical “Hamilton,” you know the answer: No.
Yet parties emerged on their own, despite the founders’ intentions. Indeed, fighting between two key founders — Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson — led to our first two-party system.
The rivalry between Hamilton’s Federalists and Jefferson’s Democratic-Republicans became so bitter that many feared the 1800 election would yield civil war six full decades before it came.
But after Jefferson’s party ousted Federalist President John Adams but saw its two candidates tie for first (the Electoral College rules were different then), Hamilton — after weighing their principles and character — told his Federalist allies to back Jefferson over Aaron Burr.
In other words, he decided his political enemy was the better choice for the nation at that point. He chose governing over politics.
Partisanship has waxed and waned ever since. But our best leaders have known when to unite and do what they were sent to do: govern.
We see little of that today. But we blame both parties equally for always putting their own good first and leaving us more divided than any time save 1800 and 1860.
Regardless of which party controls the White House or Congress, too many votes on important issues have been too predictable for too long.
Each party insists its House members and U.S. senators vote its list of positions without defection. And each ignores the millions of Americans who don’t agree fully with either list.
But even many registered Republicans and Democrats want to see their roads and bridges fixed, to name just one of many everyday national problems currently held hostage to politics.
Ditto in Nebraska, where George W. Norris’ unique legislative experiment at least imposes the expectation that lawmakers tend to nuts-and-bolts matters solved by common sense.
Our 49 senators have generally worked together on bills on such issues, to their great credit.
But when it comes to rural property tax relief or the varied challenges of urban living, we see each side repeatedly talking the other to death.
As in Washington, too many vital votes assume patterns distressingly familiar from the platforms of the parties to which senators officially belong.
And Nebraskans are the losers.
People have personal goals and ambitions for higher offices. We get that. But we don’t elect them to put politics first, last and always.
Voters should beware those who do, red or blue.