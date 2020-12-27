Editorial: Local ‘George Baileys’ helped save businesses

When Times Square’s famous New Year’s Eve “time ball” touches the ground at midnight Thursday, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” might be a better song this time than “Auld Lang Syne.”
(We suggest dropping something else to dismiss this mostly misbegotten year. Perhaps substitute a spherical container of whipped cream that flies everywhere on impact, so 2020 doesn’t leave such a bad taste in New Yorkers’ mouths?)
If you’re like us, you’re mostly relieved that this year of COVID-19 is finally over (even though we’re stuck with the virus until enough people are vaccinated).
But we encourage you to thank our neighbors who helped us make it to this particular New Year’s Eve with our community not too much worse for wear.
In such a year as this, our health-care workers and first responders come to mind first, naturally.
Remember also those who serve our community and country in uniform, some of whom pitched in with COVID-19 testing; our teachers who have kept our children’s education going; and our street and utility crews who kept our basic services functioning.
And our bankers.
Yes, we’ve seen “It’s a Wonderful Life” many times. But don’t think of Old Man Potter. Think of Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey and his family building and loan.
We know a lot of George Baileys. So do Nebraskans all across our state.
They’re the community bankers who live alongside us, prosper when we do and share the pain when we don’t.
As North Platte chamber President and CEO Gary Person says, their yeoman work during several critical April days averted the local and statewide economic disaster many feared from COVID-19.
The Telegraph presented a partial picture that month of how North Platte bankers were hustling to get as many forgivable loans as possible from Congress’ emergency Paycheck Protection Program so small businesses could pay their bills and survive to see better days.
They succeeded. So did community bankers across Nebraska, more so than any other state in the Union (a fact that mystified the “experts” on either coast).
The full extent of their victory in west central Nebraska was presented in Saturday’s Telegraph, which analyzed new Small Business Administration data that a federal judge ordered released in a lawsuit by several news organizations.
National reporting on PPP has focused from the start on larger corporations and chains who got the emergency loans, even though Congress limited them to employers of 500 or fewer.
Even so, we must point out that mostly didn’t happen in Nebraska, our region or our city. And our community bankers are the reason.
Our story didn’t report the names of local PPP recipients. But we’ve seen the names of the largest loan customers and the amounts of all 3,716 loans in 22 west central Nebraska counties.
We can tell you that the largest employers in North Platte, the ones with more than 500 people, appear nowhere among the PPP loans for our two ZIP codes.
The largest employer to get a PPP loan in our region listed 281 employees, not much more than half the 500-person limit.
And while one-eighth of our region’s recipients didn’t report the size of their payrolls, 85% of those that did employ 10 people or fewer. Eighty-five percent.
That’s small business.
Congress, in its wisdom — and, in this case at least, we would call it wisdom — set up PPP so local banks could get the money to small businesses quickly to pay their people, landlords and utility bills.
What The Telegraph reported in April, we can confirm now: Most of our state’s and region’s PPP loans were secured in the program’s first two weeks, against competition from 49 other states.
A few businesses didn’t make it. Most did.
We’ve been amazed, as we’re sure you have been, by the run of good local economic news these past few months.
It’s because our local bankers, along with our entire community, resolved not to let our small businesses wither away.
So as we say “good riddance” this week to 2020 — and we won’t question anyone who says anything even stronger — we hope you’ll thank the community bankers you know for helping us make it through.
Because of them, we feel more confident that 2021 will be a happy new year indeed.