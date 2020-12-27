Editorial: Local ‘George Baileys’ helped save businesses

Our story didn’t report the names of local PPP recipients. But we’ve seen the names of the largest loan customers and the amounts of all 3,716 loans in 22 west central Nebraska counties.

We can tell you that the largest employers in North Platte, the ones with more than 500 people, appear nowhere among the PPP loans for our two ZIP codes.

The largest employer to get a PPP loan in our region listed 281 employees, not much more than half the 500-person limit.

And while one-eighth of our region’s recipients didn’t report the size of their payrolls, 85% of those that did employ 10 people or fewer. Eighty-five percent.

That’s small business.

Congress, in its wisdom — and, in this case at least, we would call it wisdom — set up PPP so local banks could get the money to small businesses quickly to pay their people, landlords and utility bills.

What The Telegraph reported in April, we can confirm now: Most of our state’s and region’s PPP loans were secured in the program’s first two weeks, against competition from 49 other states.

A few businesses didn’t make it. Most did.