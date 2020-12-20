Editorial: Look to the sky and imagine

Finally, the position in the Judean sky of that third and final conjunction would have enabled the Magi to “follow” it the six miles to Bethlehem, as recorded in Matthew 2:9.

Neither this example nor other cosmic Star of Bethlehem candidates can be proved, because Christians have no precise record of exactly when Jesus was born. (They chose Dec. 25 for worship-related reasons.)

Nonetheless, Americans of December 2020 have a unique opportunity to look to the heavens and imagine the Wise Men story so many of us learned as kids.

What will they and we learn from it all?

Probably little. But perhaps it might prompt more people to note the contrast between the all-loving Prince of Peace and the cold, cynical world.

The fruits of the latter, along with some of the former, have marked this coronavirus-ravaged year of 2020. Though the empire ruled in 7 B.C. by Caesar Augustus of Rome officially enjoyed the “Pax Romana” — the “Roman peace” — it was filled with human failings and cruelty nonetheless.