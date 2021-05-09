Editorial: Many reasons to celebrate this graduation day

Now think about the amazing string of successes, from perfect ACT scores to state titles and multiple qualifiers for state competitions, posted by the seniors of North Platte.

There’s a connection there.

For a moment, please, forget how you might have felt about the mask mandate that North Platte Public Schools leaders imposed as the year started and maintained all year long.

From then to now, teachers and principals have repeatedly taken note of how the overwhelming majority of their students wore their masks without complaint, class after class, day after day.

Ask our high schoolers why.

Having been suddenly separated from their schoolmates — and having experienced multiple “lost seasons” in spring sports and activities — they weren’t about to go through that again.

They did whatever it took to stay in school. To stay together. To compete. And win.

No wonder today’s graduating Bulldogs chose this for their motto: “It Is What It Is.”

We see that, too, in today’s Irish graduates no less than in their NPHS counterparts.