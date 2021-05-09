Editorial: Many reasons to celebrate this graduation day

One thing’s for sure: Today’s high school graduations in North Platte will be a lot cooler.
Remember last year’s NPHS commencement? Sunny but 95 degrees?
Of course, that was on July 25. Two-and-a-half months late.
Things should be back to normal, mostly, as our Classes of 2021 graduate at Bauer Field and St. Patrick Catholic Church.
And that’s saying an awful lot, recalling how North Platte’s children returned to classes nine months ago amid much adult trepidation and even a bit of controversy.
We’re back to the right month, though it’s not a usual thing for St. Pat’s to join NPHS in holding its graduation on Mother’s Day.
And it could be a bit brisk at the football field — as early May outdoor events can be — with a high temperature near 60. (As usual, St. Pat’s will be indoors for its graduation Mass.)
But ask both schools’ seniors, who shared the heartbreak with the Class of 2020 of losing their spring to COVID-19, how they feel about making it to commencement on schedule.
Likely they’ll tell you that, back in August, they weren’t sure it was even possible.
These seniors, their teachers and their administrators are rightly proud they got to this day without a single pandemic-related, system-wide shutdown all school year long.
Now think about the amazing string of successes, from perfect ACT scores to state titles and multiple qualifiers for state competitions, posted by the seniors of North Platte.
There’s a connection there.
For a moment, please, forget how you might have felt about the mask mandate that North Platte Public Schools leaders imposed as the year started and maintained all year long.
From then to now, teachers and principals have repeatedly taken note of how the overwhelming majority of their students wore their masks without complaint, class after class, day after day.
Ask our high schoolers why.
Having been suddenly separated from their schoolmates — and having experienced multiple “lost seasons” in spring sports and activities — they weren’t about to go through that again.
They did whatever it took to stay in school. To stay together. To compete. And win.
No wonder today’s graduating Bulldogs chose this for their motto: “It Is What It Is.”
We see that, too, in today’s Irish graduates no less than in their NPHS counterparts.
Not everything was normal. Ever. Audiences and crowds were limited. Musicians sang or played their instruments through masks. Speech students performed all season before faraway judges on the other side of a computer screen.
But all our city’s high schoolers played and performed with passion and teamwork, as though every chance to compete or entertain would be their last.
For any of them might have been.
There’s nothing more powerful in human activity, let alone school activities, than unifying around something bigger than one’s self.
We North Platte adults have experienced that, too, during this pandemic. It didn’t hurt that our kids were inspiring us.
The records of our community, in yearbooks and publications like this newspaper, will preserve the Class of 2021’s accomplishments.
How long will the memory of today’s seniors linger? Three years from next August, no one at either NPHS or St. Pat’s will have attended school with any of today’s graduates.
They may not remember. We think North Platte’s grownups will remember longer.
Certainly this year’s seniors will never forget their shared experience, the competitions they won, the art they created together, the friends they’ll take with them.
It’s OK to look back, by the way. It’s not living in the past. It’s gaining strength for the journey ahead.
We will miss you, Class of 2021.