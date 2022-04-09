Editorial: MicroTIF law: If you qualify, then you get it

For the most part, former state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” property tax refunds for improving North Platte’s older homes changed little on the way to unanimous Unicameral approval two years ago.

One of its key features, though, seems to have escaped the attention of some North Platte City Council members — though it’s been there from the start.

Councilman Ty Lucas, who has been paying attention, summed it up Tuesday:

“If you meet this criteria, then you get it and it should be simple.”

If your community allows microTIF, and the owner of an older home or business building applies for it and meets its requirements, the council or village board shall grant it.

Not “may.” Shall.

It’s right there in Groene’s law. And it has been since he introduced microTIF as Legislative Bill 1021 in January 2020.

Here’s how its final version reads in Section 18-2155 of Nebraska statutes:

“If the governing body has elected to allow expedited reviews of redevelopment plans under subsection (1) of this section and the submitted redevelopment plan meets the requirements of subsection (2) of this section, the governing body shall approve the redevelopment plan within 30 days after submission of the plan.”

Subsection (1) says the city or village must have made microTIF available. The “redevelopment plan” is the work the property owner plans to do, up to the law’s limits on final estimated taxable values.

Subsection (2) covers microTIF’s requirements, led by the stipulation that homes or business buildings eligible for microTIF refunds be at least 60 years old.

The “governing body,” of course, is the city council or village board.

If you apply for microTIF, and you qualify for it, you get it. Period.

That provision changed only slightly — and not at all in intent — between when Groene introduced LB 1021 in January 2020 and when it won 49-0 passage that August.

LB 1021’s original version said: “The governing body shall then approve the redevelopment plan if the requirements of subsection (2) of this section are met.” (Subsection (2) didn’t change, either.)

A Telegraph story on Jan. 16, 2020, was succinct: “The city council or village board ‘shall then approve’ the project if all requirements are met.”

That was our second microTIF story. The first, on Jan. 5, included Groene’s first description of his concept to help owners of older homes and business buildings — especially those of more modest means — better afford to fix them up.

We repeated LB 1021’s “shall then approve” language in a story on Jan. 26, 2020. We first quoted its final “shall approve” version that Nov. 14, after the law took effect.

And Groene himself reiterated it during a City Council work session on April 16, 2021, as council members mulled whether to authorize microTIF in North Platte.

“You can’t turn them down, and you don’t approve them,” Groene told them. “Once (the form is) turned in, it’s approved.”

So we reported the next day.

Thus one wonders why a pair of microTIF applications for renovating 1930s-era Canteen District office buildings had to win narrow 5-3 council votes last week — amid some members’ opposition to anything with “TIF” in it.

Absent legal advice not publicly disclosed, the council doesn’t have the option to reject a microTIF application that meets the law.

And it won’t even if LB 1065, a follow-up bill Groene introduced before his Feb. 21 resignation, wins passage next week. It won’t change the “shall approve” language.

It will let the council better enable microTIF’s citywide use by willing owners of 60-year-old-plus homes — the majority of all homes in North Platte.

Groene left no doubt of his intent in describing his original microTIF bill on the Unicameral floor on Aug. 4, 2020.

He wanted, as we reported then, to help “the little guy (and) the young family” fix up older homes they might own “without a lot of cost in doing it.”

One would hope the council understood everything that microTIF intended — and that it can’t pick and choose which applications to approve — when it voted 7-0 to authorize it in our city last Aug. 3.

North Platte’s housing needs are about to get more acute. If LB 1065 becomes law, its updates will take effect in July. We look forward to seeing what kind of difference Groene’s invention can make here.