Editorial: MicroTIF was born here in North Platte; it should be tested here

Today’s Telegraph discusses Nebraska’s new “microTIF” law — the brainchild of North Platte’s own state Sen. Mike Groene — and our research on how many owners of our city’s older homes could pursue it right away.

Only two things need happen to get started.

First, the City Council must pass a resolution so property owners in “substandard and blighted” areas can seek microTIF’s property tax refunds for fixing up homes (or apartment or business buildings) at least 60 years old.

Second, one or more eligible homeowners — we have 338 of them already in current TIF-eligible areas — must give it a try.

We hope they will.

This is a North Platte idea, conceived by one of our own and given its opportunity by a unanimous 49-0 vote of the Legislature.

As we said when Groene’s Legislative Bill 1021 passed, you don’t see many 49-0 Unicameral votes. Every senator saw enough promise in this to give it a shot.

Yes, it’s untried. It’s possible, even probable, that trying microTIF will reveal glitches we’ll need the Legislature to fix.