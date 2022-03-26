Editorial: More alike than different

All indications as last week ended were that North Platte’s and western Nebraska’s major state budget proposals will reach the 2022 Legislature’s finish line intact.

Bravo to our leaders. And thanks.

It’s at least the beginning of a long overdue recognition that our prosperity depends on Nebraskans’ willingness to help every part of their state renew itself and thrive.

That includes the great rural and small-town vastness of Nebraska, not just the highly populated Omaha-Lincoln corridor.

But the reverse is also true.

Why? Because Omaha (and Lincoln to a lesser degree) has neighborhoods that struggle just as much for attention in the State Capitol as we do.

We western Nebraskans must guard against our own myopia, even as we welcome state help with the Hershey “rail park,” Sustainable Beef, Lake McConaughy improvements, Gering-Fort Laramie Canal repairs and revival of the 1894 Perkins County Canal.

When it comes right down to it, east Omaha — the original 19th-century “north Omaha and south Omaha” — has much in common with greater Nebraska. At least economically.

This newspaper’s editor and her family learned that over 19 years in northeast Omaha, in between stints with their home region’s daily papers in North Platte and Scottsbluff.

Northeast and southeast Omaha have many aging homes, as we do. They struggle to attract economic development, as we do (remembering that southeast Omaha’s meatpacking industry has mostly vanished).

The cultural reasons differ — but, again, not as much as one might think. Latino Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans and even African Americans have played important roles in western Nebraska’s story for 150 years, as they have in Omaha’s.

But north and south Omaha senators have long been as frustrated as ours in getting their needs taken seriously by leaders in this state and even in Omaha and its suburbs.

We should be allies in changing that.

It was sadly evident during recent Unicameral budget debates that many rural and urban lawmakers continue to talk past each other and fulfill each other’s stereotypes.

A few are recognizing, however, that Nebraskans can’t afford to care only about their own area or political tribe.

Take Sen. Justin Wayne, who represents northeast Omaha. He has recognized the similarities between his area’s issues and ours and sought to build bridges with rural senators.

When former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte conceived his microTIF program in 2020 to encourage older-home rehabilitation, Wayne joined him as co-sponsor.

Not only that, but Wayne became chief sponsor of this year’s microTIF revisions, now on final reading, after Groene’s resignation. He deserves our thanks — and our attention when he advocates for east Omaha’s needs.

We hope other rural lawmakers come to realize these things and work more closely with those eastern colleagues whose people need the same kind of help we do.

For now, note this well: Their votes are why North Platte and western Nebraska’s needs are getting a fairer shake in Lincoln lately.

Anyone who recognizes we’re a 500-mile state is worth making common cause with.