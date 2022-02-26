Editorial: Moving onward in District 42

Well, that was a week.

Lincoln County and the rest of Legislative District 42 have a new state senator for the rest of 2022 and an additional Unicameral election candidate for 2023 and beyond.

Nothing about it all is ideal. For anyone.

Our comments here as it took shape last Sunday had this principle in mind: We will always seek the most level playing field possible for any who put themselves forward to our voters.

It flows naturally from our refusal in recent years to endorse any individual candidate for federal, state or local office.

We will defend those who hold elected office as called for. We’ll criticize them, too. But the choices of who represents you are yours alone.

Three people had filed for the District 42 seat when Mike Groene resigned. All three have campaigned for months. Even now, others have until Tuesday to join them.

They expected an “open” race, one without an incumbent and the advantages an incumbent enjoys.

That’s no longer the case.

It falls to Nebraska’s governors to fill midterm vacancies in the Legislature. That’s been necessary for District 42 four times in the past 40 years, as it happens.

Past governors appointed Jim Pappas (1982-87), who died last Sunday, to replace deceased predecessor Myron Rumery; David Bernard-Stevens (1988-96) after Pappas resigned; and the late Don Pederson (1996-2007) when Bernard-Stevens quit.

All stood for election right away. But all had at least some time to study up on not just the Unicameral’s issues but also its rules.

None had to suddenly show up in Lincoln with a legislative session in progress.

That’s a tough task, no matter someone’s knowledge or personal capabilities.

Thus we said the best result would have been to find someone willing to finish Groene’s term — and preferably had some firsthand Unicameral experience — while the other candidates run to be next up.

That was a tall order to begin with. It still would have been best.

In any case, one District 42 candidate bears the governor’s stamp of approval in this race, as in 1982, 1988 and 1996.

We now know that could have become true for any of the three on the ballot as last week started.

So it’s up to voters in Lincoln County (and now also Logan, McPherson, Hooker, Thomas and most of Perkins counties) to sort it all out on May 10 and Nov. 8.

A few words are in order about their departed predecessor:

There can be zero excuse for such actions and behavior as have been alleged. It’s long past time that we require better throughout our society, let alone in the halls of power.

Even so, whatever happened in this case took place in Lincoln. Not North Platte.

Unless you were there, you’ve seen the evidence or both, you’re in no position to judge the truth. Law enforcement officers in Lincoln are, and that’s what they’re doing now.

Unlike some specious charges that have been leveled against him in the past, the allegations of his former aide must be taken seriously.

Mike Groene is a flawed human being. Like all of us. Even he would tell you that.

It’s challenging to work with Groene. We’ve energetically disagreed with him more than once, notably over the use of tax increment financing and the other economic tools North Platte has to renew itself.

And yet it was Groene who conceived the “microTIF” program to help folks of modest means better afford to fix up older homes and businesses.

Why have we enthusiastically supported it? Because it makes sense.

Groene has pitched in to advance North Platte’s beef-plant project, TIF and all. He took up the ball and ran with it to help move our county’s “rail park” plan toward reality.

And there’s this mind-blowing fact: Even given the many times he clashed with them, every last lawmaker — left, right and center — voted for Groene’s original microTIF and rail-park bills.

No matter how this last chapter of Groene’s public life turns out, it can’t be said he left the State Capitol without folks knowing he had been there.