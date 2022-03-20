Editorial: Must we do the DST time warp again?

My, how the times — and legislatures — change over time as time goes by.

We’ll leave you to untangle the multiple meanings of that sentence as we discuss bills by folks weary of time changes.

Sunday’s return to daylight saving time was quickly followed by moves in both Lincoln and Washington to stop “springing forward” about this time every year.

The U.S. Senate Tuesday voted to make DST permanent beginning in November 2023. We’d “fall back” one more time this November, “spring forward” once more in March 2023 — and that’s it.

A day earlier, Nebraska’s state senators gave 40-3 first-round approval to a somewhat similar move.

Legislative Bill 283, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would adopt permanent DST once Congress does and three of our bordering states “adopt laws for a single year-round standard of time.”

Hmm.

We know one thing: Be it standard time or daylight time, someone won’t be happy about how we keep time.

But might we pause to laugh first?

We doubt today’s 49 Unicameral members realize that their predecessors, a mere 65 years ago, legislated just the opposite.

As The Telegraph wrote Nov. 6 (after our last “fall back,” that is), the 1957 Legislature actually outlawed daylight saving time. At any time of the year.

That anti-DST law lasted until Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, launching the twice-annual clock-resetting ritual we’ve basically followed ever since.

Interestingly, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard — who voted “no” on advancing LB 283 — has proposed to amend that bill to return to year-round standard time until and unless Congress imposes year-round DST.

That’s not a good idea. It’s one thing to consider switching an entire state toward either year-round standard time or DST when such a state (like Arizona) sits in a single time zone.

Nebraska doesn’t.

People in Lincoln County, Keith County and nine other counties know that all too well.

We’re the Nebraskans who live along the Mountain-Central time-zone line and deal with its cultural effects.

If you live in North Platte or Ogallala, you have to switch clocks every time you drive from one city to the other.

We’re also at the extremes of each time zone. June baseball games and Nebraskaland Days concerts in North Platte are mostly in daylight. The sun then sets between 9:10 and 9:21 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

Six months later, Ogallala’s schoolchildren are barely home from school when the December sun sets between 4:19 and 4:29 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

If you don’t like that, year-round DST would set pre-Christmas sunsets between 5:19 and 5:29 p.m. in Ogallala.

Year-round standard time, however, would have the June sun come up as early as 4:12 a.m. MST in Ogallala and 5:08 a.m. MST in North Platte.

And if we have year-round daylight time in December? North Platte’s sun wouldn’t rise until after 9 a.m. CDT by the time Christmas gets here.

Now, imagine that our part of the state had not one time zone to deal with but two. That could happen, in effect, if the Legislature passes LB 283 without a little thought.

Imagine that Erdman’s amendment passes and all of Nebraska adopts year-round standard time (at least for now), but one or more of western Nebraska’s three bordering states stick with the current system.

Let’s say it’s Colorado, since it’s only about 80 miles from North Platte to Julesburg.

Under Erdman’s amendment, westbound drivers bound for Denver would turn their clocks back between Sutherland and Paxton (from CST to MST) and forward again at the Colorado line (from MST to MDT, which is the same as CST).

And that would be during the eight warmest and busiest tourism months of the year (because we’d all be on standard time in winter).

You think things are confusing now?

If senators intend to pass LB 283, we suggest it be altered — with or without Erdman’s amendment — so it takes effect only if the three specific states of Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota make the same change we do.

That way, we won’t risk turning the state lines into additional time-zone lines for Interstate travelers and our Mountain Time neighbors.

One also might consider leaving well enough alone. Nebraskans usually like that.

But we’ll see whether our lawmakers run out of time to pass this latest bill about time.