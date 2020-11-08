Editorial: New faces, new era in NP government

Nebraskans rightly worry about the “brain drain.” Year after year, we watch talented young people flower among us and then head for big cities after high school, often forever.

Kelliher did so in 1987. But he soon came back to North Platte from Lincoln, carrying his college degree.

When one considers what it takes to become a local internet pioneer and the top technology guy at a regional hospital, it’s clear Kelliher could have succeeded anywhere.

Our next mayor chose his hometown. And he’s not alone. The “brain drain” can be reversed, more often than we think.

That heartening fact needs to keep sinking in among all of us, in North Platte and indeed all Nebraska.

We’ve made great strides here the past couple of years and even in this surreal year, when COVID-19 forced us to shelter behind masks and in our homes but also to realize how much we need each other.

We’re in reasonably good economic shape because so many, from City Hall, our first responders and medical providers to our banks, business leaders, churches and nonprofits, came together so we all might make it through.