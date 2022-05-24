Editorial: New Plainsmen reopen the book of local baseball lore

Here’s hoping Mother Nature will hold back the rain for a couple of hours tonight so the brand-new edition of the North Platte Plainsmen can pull off their first Opening Day as planned.

If you know anything about local baseball history, tonight’s Independence League Baseball Association debut at Bill Wood Field isn’t just the first bow of “something else to do.”

It revives, on 21st-century terms, something we sadly lost nearly six decades ago and have tried now and again to get back.

As America’s legendary “national pastime,” baseball has a lexicon steeped in tradition. One of its entries, “Organized Baseball,” has long referred specifically to the sport’s fully professional leagues: the American and National leagues and the various minor leagues.

If “organized” simply meant putting players in uniforms and playing a preset schedule, well, of course we’ve never been without such baseball even after North Platte’s last low-minors club folded in 1959 and the earlier semipro Plainsmen disbanded for the second and last time in 1964.

So please know that we mean not the slightest disrespect to our venerable American Legion high school-level program, today’s FNBO Nationals, who existed alongside those earlier teams and have kept the crack of the bat audible at Bill Wood all these years.

But the newest Plainsmen are something old and new at the same time.

They’re in their late teens and early 20s, roughly the same ages as the 1956-59 North Platte Indians who first played pro ball at then-new Bill Wood in the fifth and last version of the Class D Nebraska State League.

Reviving ghosts of baseball past: As the Plainsmen prepare to play, a look back on North Platte's roots in America’s pastime The new, amateur Plainsmen also inherit the legacy of the city’s minor league teams in the Nebraska State League from 1928 to 1932 and especially from 1956 to 1959.

That league’s fourth edition first brought Organized Baseball here when the North Platte Buffaloes debuted at long-gone Jeffers Park on May 15, 1928. We can’t be sure about the ages of the Buffaloes, who played there through 1932.

The name of the 2022 Plainsmen also honors the highly successful semipro outfit that won Independence League titles and placed highly at National Baseball Congress tournaments from 1946 to 1955 and again from 1961 to 1964.

These players won’t be paid, however. They’re playing under the newer “summer collegiate” model, in which team owners typically provide them “room and board” through meal vouchers and housing by host families.

They keep their amateur eligibility with their regular college teams while they get more valuable playing experience between college seasons. And maybe notice from big-league scouts.

When the Buffaloes played here long ago, college baseball wasn’t all that much. And the majors hadn’t yet set up “farm systems” of affiliated minor-league clubs, which is how Organized Baseball returned to North Platte in the 1950s.

The 1928 Buffaloes played twice as many games as today’s Plainsmen will, riding buses all over Nebraska for $75 a month and a chance to get their contracts bought out by a higher minor-league club or even a major-league team.

They had the same goal as today’s Plainsmen: a shot at “The Show.”

Most won’t succeed, but a few just might. A handful who played here in the 1950s did — notably Jim Perry. He came to North Platte from North Carolina, struck out 16 batters in Bill Wood Field’s first game and became a reliable starting pitcher in the bigs into the 1970s.

More recent North Platte residents may remember homegrown Zane Smith pitching for 13 years in the majors. And then there’s that day in October 1943 when two teams of barnstorming big-league all-stars drew 3,000 people to Jeffers Park.

We’re a proud baseball town. Now it’s up to our local baseball fans to step up and show up.

North Platte had a history of doing that in the old days. Even so, the original Class D Buffaloes lasted just five years and the “rookie league” Indians four.

But tonight’s opponents, the Pioneers (with the same owner as the Plainsmen), have been doing quite well up in Gering the past few summers.

There was a serious but failed attempt in the mid-1990s to relocate a short-season rookie circuit from Arizona to the western Plains, with North Platte and Scottsbluff both slated for franchises. Now we have our chance.

Between the Plainsmen and the FNBO Nationals, Bill Wood will be a hopping place the next couple of months. Hope to see you at the ballpark.

Play ball!