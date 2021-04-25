Editorial: New twists on age-old complaints

We submit this as a Top 5 list of typical gripes about economic development proposals and how local leaders handle them:
» “We didn’t know about this.”
» “It’s a done deal.”
» “Do (fill in the blank) first and then we’ll talk.”
» “Not here. Put it over there.”
» And, finally, “That’s not my problem.”
There are others, but these should suffice for one editorial and two big projects — Platte River Mall’s redevelopment and Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed meatpacking plant — before North Platte at once.
We’ve heard all of these in the month since the beef-plant proposal became public and formal plans for reshaping our declining 1972 mall emerged four months after its sale.
Isn’t it true, though, that the gripes we’ve listed above come up over and over, no matter what the project or where one lives?
Let’s take the first two together.
People don’t always pay attention to what’s going on in their community. And they may not know what they should about how their local governments work.
If you search nptelegraph.com, you’ll find we wrote several times last fall that North Platte was considering heavy industrial zoning east of Newberry Access (including, but not limited to, the retired sewer lagoon since proposed for the beef plant).
Yet only a couple of members of the public spoke at the Planning Commission and City Council public hearings before the council approved the rezoning.
No one expressed concerns for wildlife or the environment should a company build any type of heavy industry on the two dried-up lagoons included in the rezoning.
They’re worth addressing. But wouldn’t they have been relevant no matter the project? Why weren’t they brought up seven months ago?
As for “done deals” (and, by the way, we’ve seen the council defeat one or two supposed “done deals”):
We now know Sustainable Beef started organizing last summer and city officials had had initial contacts. But North Platte wasn’t the only city being looked at.
So the beef plant wasn’t a “done deal” last fall. There was nothing to approve, except making sure there were places where any kind of heavy industry could go.
Even now, the city doesn’t have a formal proposal to consider from Sustainable Beef. Yes, one is expected. But what if it doesn’t come? Would it be a “done deal” then?
We’ve declared our support for both the beef plant and the mall’s redevelopment. But if people tell you anything in local government is a “done deal,” they must not have been listening in social studies class.
At least two public hearings and votes apiece lie ahead for the beef plant (if and when it’s proposed) and the mall plan. The Planning Commission will take up the mall Tuesday.
If you have anything to say about either one, the next weeks are the time to say them.
Some brief thoughts on the other stereotypical gripes:
» Someone suggested to us that the mall should have been redeveloped first — so that future North Platte residents have more places to shop — before the city ever entertained the idea of a beef plant.
Well, we’ve also heard it in reverse: It takes more jobs for places like a mall to thrive.
In truth, you can’t follow a “stepwise” plan in economic development. It can take years to get viable proposals moving forward, as it did with the mall.
Meanwhile, golden opportunities can suddenly present themselves. Sustainable Beef, organized in part to respond to COVID-19 supply shortcomings, wasn’t even a thought this time last year.
» “Put it over there,” of course, is usually expressed as “Not In My Back Yard.” But new projects will always be in someone’s backyard. The question is: Where does it cause the least discomfort?
» Finally, “it’s not my problem” comes from another comment that it’s not the city’s fault if the mall’s previous owner didn’t maintain it, so city taxpayers shouldn’t be asked to help redevelop it.
We wrote at length last week about our community’s stake in the mall’s revival. So we close with this:
No, it’s not the city’s fault. But it is North Platte’s problem. And this plan offers our best chance, and possibly our last, to regain the variety of shopping and eating options that we all deserve.