Editorial: New twists on age-old complaints

At least two public hearings and votes apiece lie ahead for the beef plant (if and when it’s proposed) and the mall plan. The Planning Commission will take up the mall Tuesday.

If you have anything to say about either one, the next weeks are the time to say them.

Some brief thoughts on the other stereotypical gripes:

» Someone suggested to us that the mall should have been redeveloped first — so that future North Platte residents have more places to shop — before the city ever entertained the idea of a beef plant.

Well, we’ve also heard it in reverse: It takes more jobs for places like a mall to thrive.

In truth, you can’t follow a “stepwise” plan in economic development. It can take years to get viable proposals moving forward, as it did with the mall.

Meanwhile, golden opportunities can suddenly present themselves. Sustainable Beef, organized in part to respond to COVID-19 supply shortcomings, wasn’t even a thought this time last year.

» “Put it over there,” of course, is usually expressed as “Not In My Back Yard.” But new projects will always be in someone’s backyard. The question is: Where does it cause the least discomfort?