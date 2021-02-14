Editorial: North Platte Public Schools ‘numbers guy’ Simpson deserves 3 cheers

Here’s to all the dedicated local government “numbers” folks, but especially Stuart Simpson.

North Platte Public Schools’ longtime finance director has perhaps the most vital yet delicate job behind Superintendent Ron Hanson himself.

As North Platte’s largest consumer of property taxes prepares its budget, Simpson has to find where the money’s coming from.

After each fall’s budget vote, he has to monitor how much money is going out and coming in — and especially if it’s arriving as expected.

That last part thrust Simpson into the local spotlight in 2019, when he saw school property tax payments from the Lincoln County Courthouse were millions short.

The district was forced into short-term borrowing, but Simpson’s eye helped some other local governments notice similar problems.

No criminal laws were broken, but duties were being neglected. The county changed treasurers. The tax flows were restored.

It wasn’t pleasant for anyone. But it took someone like Simpson to sound the alarm.

As work began recently on the 2021-22 school budget — a job that takes months — Simpson again found unhappy news.