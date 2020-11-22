Editorial: North Platte reaping harvest of its hard work

Once again, we say to all Nebraska: North Platte has not given up.

Not even in the midst of a pandemic.

This is what happens when people believe in themselves, each other and their community.

We’re overjoyed that several years of hard, often contentious work to renew our city — by many more people than we can name here — is paying off so rapidly in this most unlikely of years.

Most of them will forgive us, we think, for saying we’re especially glad Mayor Dwight Livingston has gotten to see all this on his watch as he concludes half a century of public service to North Platte.

Throughout more than 40 years with our Police Department, followed by eight years as mayor, Livingston has lived and proclaimed the belief in North Platte and its people that led him here after serving our country during the Vietnam War.

The job of mayor in our city isn’t built to be as powerful as it is elsewhere. But mayors and public officials who can build bridges and encourage others can be decisively influential in ways law books can never envision.

Livingston has been such a mayor, both publicly and at times when discretion required him to be reticent while others longed for or demanded proof of progress.