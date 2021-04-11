Editorial: North Platte's success story showcased

We knew our neighbors here were writing a compelling story these past couple of years.

A story all of Nebraska should know.

Now they will, thanks to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement last week of North Platte’s choice as the 2021 winner of the Governor’s Showcase Community Award.

Officially, it’s an award for outstanding achievements in economic development.

But, really, it’s an award recognizing what 24,000-some people can do when the chips are down.

That’s the story we at The Telegraph have seen unfold before our eyes, starting before but flowering during what could have been our “worst of times”: the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a story of many chapters, several of them written at the same time as people across North Platte rallied to keep their economy going while sowing seeds for better times.

Some chapters await their last words, like our historic downtown’s remarkable transformation into the Canteen District.

New chapters are being launched even now, like the one on the proposed Sustainable Beef LLC processing plant.

But North Platte’s people are behind them all.