Editorial: North Platte's success story showcased

We knew our neighbors here were writing a compelling story these past couple of years.
A story all of Nebraska should know.
Now they will, thanks to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement last week of North Platte’s choice as the 2021 winner of the Governor’s Showcase Community Award.
Officially, it’s an award for outstanding achievements in economic development.
But, really, it’s an award recognizing what 24,000-some people can do when the chips are down.
That’s the story we at The Telegraph have seen unfold before our eyes, starting before but flowering during what could have been our “worst of times”: the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a story of many chapters, several of them written at the same time as people across North Platte rallied to keep their economy going while sowing seeds for better times.
Some chapters await their last words, like our historic downtown’s remarkable transformation into the Canteen District.
New chapters are being launched even now, like the one on the proposed Sustainable Beef LLC processing plant.
But North Platte’s people are behind them all.
The Shot in the Arm housing initiative. The Canteen District, now on the National Register of Historic Places. The completion of the decade-long transformation of the 1913 post office building into the Prairie Arts Center.
The proposed “rail park” near Hershey. The local purchase of Parkade Plaza. The coming rebirth of the Platte River Mall. The stirrings of new life at the 1929 Hotel Pawnee.
And especially the way locals resolved to “buy local” and keep COVID-19 from killing our small businesses — gestures paying off in several record months for city sales taxes.
The governor’s press release nailed the atmosphere of this most unlikeliest of times at the forks of the Platte.
All these developments, it said, are “sparking new energy, opportunity and pride throughout the community while creating a flurry of excitement for things to come.”
We greatly appreciate that, along with this observation in the press release from Anthony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
He called North Platte “a shining example of what can be achieved at the local level when you approach economic development with a spirit of proactivity, an all-hands-on-deck mentality and the ability to leverage available resources.”
That’s great advice for all Nebraskans.
We’ve long urged our neighbors in North Platte and throughout west central Nebraska to never sell themselves short or give up when one piece of bad news piles atop another.
We’ve had bad news, too. No question about it. But we’ve never doubted that the city and region that wrote the incredible story of North Platte’s World War II Canteen — on the heels of years of Great Depression and in the darkness of world war — could write a new, more hopeful story for itself.
The Showcase Community award is humbling, even as it’s satisfying. If North Platte’s story inspires other communities, it will have proven something even more worthwhile.
Dare we call that something “contagious”?