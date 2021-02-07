Editorial: Old partner gives Buffalo Bill’s home a hand one more time

Already on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978, North Platte’s Scout’s Rest Ranch rightly gained dual status last month as a National Historic Landmark.

It’s because, in a sense, Pawnee Bill helped Buffalo Bill one last time.

Gordon Lillie first joined “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West” right after its Omaha debut in May 1883. Then 23, he served as an interpreter for the Pawnee in William F. Cody’s show entourage.

Lillie toured for years with his own Wild West show before agreeing in the winter of 1908-09 to combine his production with Cody’s under the name of “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and Pawnee Bill’s Far East.”

They remained partners until Cody’s debts caught up with him in Denver in July 1913. Two years earlier, Lillie secretly bought Scout’s Rest to help relieve Buffalo Bill’s financial problems. (The sale wasn’t known in North Platte until February 1913.)

So what has Pawnee Bill to do with Cody’s latest accolade?

According to the National Historic Landmark nomination form for Scout’s Rest, it started when Oklahoma’s State Historic Preservation Office asked for Lillie’s Pawnee Bill Ranch to be granted similar status.