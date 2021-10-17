Editorial: On a serious fall topic ...

No doubt some folks, somewhere, would say it isn’t worthy of a serious editorial page to comment on a football team.

All we know is that when most Nebraskans wear scarlet and cream on fall football Saturdays (whether they’re in Memorial Stadium or not), it might be worthy of comment. Once in a while.

We remember how North Platte High School’s football team — which owes its Bulldog name, after all, to former Gov. Keith Neville — was down in the dumps the first couple of years after its coach returned for a second NPHS stint.

But they broke through last year and made the state playoffs. They likely will this year, too.

(More on Neville: He was NPHS’ football coach before and after his 1917-19 governorship. While he was governor, he sent home a telegram encouraging the team to play like “bulldogs.” The name stuck.)

Our Bulldogs and our Cornhuskers are made up of young people. Some need more time to learn than others. And they have to replace all their seniors every year.

Are they learning resiliency and mental toughness? Is that showing up in their play and their lives?

Despite the Huskers’ loss to Minnesota Saturday, the answer is still yes.

Go Big Blue. And Big Red.