Editorial: One more vote for NP growth

It’s down to one vote now.

After what likely will be one last lengthy public hearing Tuesday night, North Platte City Council members will decide whether Sustainable Beef LLC can build a modern meatpacking plant on a sewer lagoon retired two years ago.

They’ll vote nearly nine months after organizers — including both young and veteran western Nebraska cattle producers — publicly unveiled what they were working on for months before that.

As planning has proceeded, The Telegraph has done its best to present and examine the major issues for our readers.

Let us be blunt: Anyone who tells you the public has been kept in the dark is wrong.

We invite you to review our Sustainable Beef stories by clicking on an online roundup at nptelegraph.com.

And we say once more that North Platte — which has roused itself mightily these past couple of years to reassert itself as west central Nebraska’s trade hub — dare not let Sustainable Beef pass it by.

To say that is not to succumb to propaganda, as some project foes claim.