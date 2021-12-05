Editorial: One more vote for NP growth

It’s down to one vote now.
After what likely will be one last lengthy public hearing Tuesday night, North Platte City Council members will decide whether Sustainable Beef LLC can build a modern meatpacking plant on a sewer lagoon retired two years ago.
They’ll vote nearly nine months after organizers — including both young and veteran western Nebraska cattle producers — publicly unveiled what they were working on for months before that.
As planning has proceeded, The Telegraph has done its best to present and examine the major issues for our readers.
Let us be blunt: Anyone who tells you the public has been kept in the dark is wrong.
We invite you to review our Sustainable Beef stories by clicking on an online roundup at nptelegraph.com.
And we say once more that North Platte — which has roused itself mightily these past couple of years to reassert itself as west central Nebraska’s trade hub — dare not let Sustainable Beef pass it by.
To say that is not to succumb to propaganda, as some project foes claim.
We understand the dismay of the few neighbors a mile east of the old lagoon. But their would-be alternative, across from the Walmart Distribution Center, also has neighbors a mile to its south.
There will always be neighbors somewhere — even, by the way, in the midst of the Sandhills.
What do you do? Take every precaution you can to minimize the plant’s impact. We believe Sustainable Beef and our city’s elected leaders are doing just that.
We reiterate — again — that public review and oversight of the beef plant, its construction and its possible environmental risks hardly ends Tuesday.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy must license Sustainable Beef’s operation before it can process a single head of beef two years from now.
That licensing process also involves public hearings. And the state must involve federal agencies to the extent they, too, have concerns about the plant and its site.
Why aren’t they involved yet?
Why would they have been? Sustainable Beef, as of this writing, owns no real estate, hasn’t completed its financing and hasn’t signed a construction contract.
Once those facts change, we expect state and-or federal officials to do their due diligence, require modifications if necessary and, yes, listen to the public.
Opponents’ warnings about flooding risks, based on neighbors’ experiences, are the most worthy of review. We did so in July.
It appears to us that the plant’s intended design and the successful operation of North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant — even amid past floods — bodes well.
The plant’s odor potential has been explored. Its siting, and the performance of its planned odor-control equipment at a similar Idaho plant, should minimize that.
Road and street improvements are planned and must be carried out. The still-neighboring city wastewater plant — which will need upgrades in a few years anyway — has ample capacity to handle Sustainable Beef’s pretreated wastewater.
What does that leave?
Veiled warnings that the wrong kind of people would come to work there, run wild and ruin North Platte forever.
We believe the vast majority of people in western Nebraska, in their heart of hearts, are better than that kind of thinking.
For the others, we repeat what Valentine native and Mayor Kyle Arganbright said last week (unrelated to this project) during an OpenSky Policy Institute webinar on what leads people to move to, stay in or return to Nebraska.
“You know, I think rural Nebraska is welcoming,” he said. “Honestly, we’re so short of people (that) we don’t have the luxury of not being welcoming.”
To sum up:
» Sustainable Beef would join Union Pacific, Great Plains Health and the Walmart DC as major employers.
» Once open, it’s likely to add a billion dollars or more each year to our local, county, regional and state economy.
» North Platte and Lincoln County have mostly been stalled economically for 40 years. That’s why our retail base has shrunk and our population eroded.
Sustainable Beef is a perfect fit at the gates to Sandhills cattle country. We’re likely to more than double its expected 875 jobs as it lures related businesses. And that’s before the unrelated “rail park” on the drawing board outside Hershey.
This is our time. We look forward to a resounding “yes” vote Tuesday night.