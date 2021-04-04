Editorial: One useful tool to preserve our precious land

They’re permanent conditions that ranchers (and farmers, for that matter) can attach to their land saying what can and cannot be done with and on it.

If they sell, and definitely when they die, future owners must abide by the easements’ limitations.

But the land stays on the property tax rolls.

And if the easement is properly designed, it stays in agricultural production in perpetuity.

Nonprofits like the land trust and (to a lesser extent) The Nature Conservancy officially hold the easements. The Conservancy also sometimes buys ranchland and then resells it to new ranchers, retaining a conservation easement when it does so, Nebraska state Executive Director Mace Hack says.

By holding such easements, such nonprofits can help defend the land against efforts to put it to uses its easement forbids.

But that’s where their role ends.

The land still belongs to the landowner, who can keep raising cattle or allow hunting, ecotourism or whatever else he or she writes into the conservation easement.

It’s entirely up to him or her whether to pursue one or just leave his or her land open for wind turbines, rural subdivisions, etc.