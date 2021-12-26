Editorial: Our hope for all this season: A breath of peace

Be it the browned prairie and Sandhills or white flatness or hills, it speaks of the west central Nebraska that once was. And, in some remote areas, still is.

Another year is behind. Once the bleakness fades, a rebirth lies ahead.

Rossetti’s poem casts the Babe of Bethlehem’s birth in the same rich but melancholy vein:

In the bleak mid-winter

A stable-place sufficed

The Lord God Almighty —

Jesus Christ.

It was “enough for him,” she wrote, that He whom Christians believe to be both fully God and fully human was content with “a breastful of milk/And a mangerful of hay.” (This comes from the third verse, which you usually don’t see in hymnals.)

He deserved the deafening, eternal acclaim of all the heavens and earth, Rossetti continued — yet “only His Mother/In her maiden bliss/Worshipped the Beloved/With a kiss.”