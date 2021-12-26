Editorial: Our hope for all this season: A breath of peace

Around this time 150 years ago, English poet Christina Rossetti — perhaps while looking out her window at a wintry London — began writing these words:
In the bleak mid-winter
Frosty wind made moan;
Earth stood hard as iron,
Water like a stone;
Snow had fallen, snow on snow,
Snow on snow,
In the bleak mid-winter
Long ago.
“In the Bleak Midwinter,” published in the January 1872 issue of Scribner’s Monthly, wouldn’t become well known until it was twice set to music. (You’ve most likely heard it sung to the 1906 setting by Gustav Holst.)
It seems especially suited to a Christmastime dawn on the High Plains, even when it isn’t accompanied by a white Christmas.
Drive into the country a few miles and see why.
Listen to the chilled stillness, mostly uninterrupted by 21st-century life.
Look at the bared trees, then the ground.
Be it the browned prairie and Sandhills or white flatness or hills, it speaks of the west central Nebraska that once was. And, in some remote areas, still is.
Another year is behind. Once the bleakness fades, a rebirth lies ahead.
Rossetti’s poem casts the Babe of Bethlehem’s birth in the same rich but melancholy vein:
In the bleak mid-winter
A stable-place sufficed
The Lord God Almighty —
Jesus Christ.
It was “enough for him,” she wrote, that He whom Christians believe to be both fully God and fully human was content with “a breastful of milk/And a mangerful of hay.” (This comes from the third verse, which you usually don’t see in hymnals.)
He deserved the deafening, eternal acclaim of all the heavens and earth, Rossetti continued — yet “only His Mother/In her maiden bliss/Worshipped the Beloved/With a kiss.”
Those who can fully enter the still simplicity of Rossetti’s lyric and Holst’s music are invited to envelop their hearts in the depths of her closing verse:
What can I give Him,
Poor as I am? —
If I were a Shepherd
I would bring a lamb;
If I were a Wise Man
I would do my part, —
Yet what I can I give Him, —
Give my heart.
Rossetti, an active poet who reportedly earned 10 British pounds from the magazine for this one, died in 1894. Like so many poets, visual artists and composers, her reputation blossomed after she was gone.
So did “In the Bleak Midwinter,” voted the best Christmas carol in a 2008 poll of worldwide choirmasters and choral experts (albeit for its pairing with a 1909 music setting by another Briton, Harold Darke).
Music has the peculiar gift of beckoning its listeners to other places. Some places are imagined. Many, particularly when it comes to Christmas music, lie behind us.
And sometimes, if we can pause our lives just long enough, music calls us out into the present to live in moments that flit away all too soon. Christmas music does that, too.