Editorial: Our success is built on telling your stories

Our newspaper did very well in its annual statewide contest, as you may have noticed in Tuesday’s Telegraph.

Certainly it’s uplifting for all of us who bring you this daily slice of west central Nebraska life when our peers in the Nebraska Press Association say we’ve excelled in many different ways in bringing it to you.

We’ve also got to say, however, that it’s easier to win awards when the people we serve give us great material to write about.

Of course, the people of The Telegraph have to do the writing, editing, photo-taking and now video recording. And get it all to you. And do it all well.

But it’s your stories we’re telling — and will keep telling as long as you enable us to do so through your ads and subscriptions.

That’s how community journalism works.

Consider some of the topics our news and advertising staffers presented in 2021 that were honored at last weekend’s NPA contest:

» We start with ads for businesses or nonprofits: Prairie Friends and Flowers, Community Connections, Gateway Realty, Heartland Animal Center, Great Plains Health, A Moment Photography.

Those are just the ads that won awards. They hardly exhaust all the businesses that The Telegraph supports or hopes to support (and vice versa).

But think about this: When we dig into our archives to bring you stories about North Platte’s past, we don’t just look for old news stories. We draw on old ads, too.

Every page, and now every byte of data on nptelegraph.com, doesn’t speak only about North Platte and western Nebraska today. They tell future readers and viewers who we are (and were) and what we do (and did).

» Now let’s look at topics behind some of our other awards: Women of Achievement. State football playoffs. Mixed martial arts competitors. American burying beetles. Lessons learned from COVID-19.

Subjects good and bad. Happy and tragic. Sometimes infuriating. Or just interesting.

The stuff humans say and do, that is.

If you were to look at The Telegraph’s first issue of April 14, 1881 (which you can do on the North Platte Genealogical Society’s database of historic papers), you’d find the same general range of human activities.

It’s all there for you to use in your daily life — even the national and international stories that seem to exercise many more people today simply by their being there.

We’ve always figured it this way: If people are saying and doing things other people don’t like, do we serve our readers best by ignoring them? Or by carrying them on our pages so readers can decide what to do about them?

Do with stories like that what you will. That’s also part of community journalism. Especially in a nation where we govern ourselves.

» Sometimes a photographer catches the right photo at the right time. Or a reporter does a great job with an unusual event. Two of our first-place awards — for a photo during a police standoff and a story on an aggressive Cody Park deer — came about just that way.

» Finally, we come to the two major North Platte economic development stories of 2021 for which we received the NPA’s Community Service and Service to Agriculture awards.

They’re the two highest awards for community journalism that a nonmetro Nebraska paper can receive in its class. To win both in one year is thrilling and humbling.

It’s also the ultimate proof of what we said about our community giving us great material.

Rarely does a “greater Nebraska” town get not one but two golden opportunities to build up its economy and job base at the same time. That’s what happened with the proposals to establish Sustainable Beef LLC and revive and reinvent North Platte’s now 50-year-old mall.

Long story short, we won for our efforts — in both cases — to tell you what each project’s leaders had in mind; to review and analyze the issues (including history, in the mall’s case); and to report what leaders and residents said while deciding whether the city should assist both.

Which they did. We didn’t make those decisions, though. All of you did.

So as we thank our own employees for their tireless work every day, we also thank you for being what community journalists most need: a special city and region to write about.