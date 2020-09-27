Editorial: Pandemic offers lessons for ag

It’s a ticklish recommendation, as the study’s authors seem to acknowledge when they call for “a thorough examination” of Nebraska’s tax policy along with its approach to agricultural regulations and promotion of innovations.

We haven’t seen much evidence lately that Omaha and Lincoln leaders who hang around the State Capitol take rural Nebraska’s warnings about tax burdens on our farms and ranches at all seriously.

In any event, we’re still alive and kicking out here. The fall harvests will soon come in, and they’ll be big ones — in total product, anyway — though COVID-19’s invasion coincided with spring planting.

But the study’s recap of what March, April and May wrought bears sober reflection.

As the Platte Institute-Farm Bureau study recalls:

» Federal assistance has propped up farm income since it fell 69% in four years from its 2013 peak. Add in COVID-19, and UNL’s Bureau of Business Research estimates the state’s net farm income will fall 23% for all of 2020 — with federal aid accounting for up to half of what producers do take in.

» Why did grocery prices soar while dairy producers had to dump milk and some meat producers had to euthanize animals they couldn’t get to market?