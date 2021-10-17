Editorial: Property tax relief: Enjoy it while it lasts

It’ll only be 1.4% lower than that, in fact.

Why? Because the school property tax credit won’t show up until you do your 2021 state income taxes.

The older credit from the Property Tax Credit Fund will show up as a discount on your December property tax bill. It grew a little but adds just a tad to the 1.1% decline in gross tax rates due to this year’s local “budget season.”

So most of your tax relief will come from the school income-tax credit. But how likely are Nebraskans to perceive that? We’ll see.

» Now think about just how much state money it took to produce this amount of tax relief.

This year, the direct Property Tax Credit Fund discount will cost $313 million. The school property tax credit on income taxes will cost $548 million.

That’s $861 million.

The entire state budget 36 years ago, in 1984-85, was $823 million.

Don’t get used to this much tax relief.

Like Egypt in the book of Genesis, Nebraska’s agricultural economy has “fat years” and “lean years.”