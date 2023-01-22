Editorial: Public-private partnership founded North Platte

It seems evident — with Tuesday’s City Council meeting being merely the latest reminder — that North Platte will argue indefinitely over whether its local governments have any proper role in addressing our town’s economic needs.

We’re speaking of course about the construction of America’s first transcontinental railroad, which planted North Platte on world maps when Union Pacific construction crews arrived at the end of 1866.

Many fine books have been written about what it took to start, let alone finish, the Great Race to Promontory. Maury Klein’s three-volume “Union Pacific” series comes to mind, as does Stephen Ambrose’s “Nothing Like It in the World” and David Haward Bain’s “Empire Express.”

But we want to call attention to an older work, “Union Pacific Country,” written by then-University of Colorado professor Robert G. Athearn and published by University of Nebraska Press in 1971.

They all tell the same essential story, beginning when Americans started eyeing coast-to-coast railroad service in the 1830s and first studied possible routes in the 1850s.

Two major issues stood in the way.

The North and South — already fracturing over the slavery issue — bickered over which route to choose. That roadblock was removed when 11 Southern states removed themselves from Congress with their 1860-61 secessions that triggered the Civil War.

But the other issue remained: How could private investors be persuaded to build nearly 1,800 miles of track across the sparsely inhabited West, with two mountain ranges to pierce and uncertainty that settlers would follow on the track gangs’ heels?

Congress, controlled in the South’s absence by Abraham Lincoln’s young Republican Party, assembled a package of government bonds and gifts of alternating sections of public land near the route for the railroads to sell.

The Pacific Railroad Act of 1862 (which would be significantly amended in 1864) put that plan into action and founded the Union Pacific to boot. (The Central Pacific, born in California in 1861, started building east from Sacramento the year the act passed.)

Much that became famous followed, as did some infamy. The railroads met in Utah, but shady financial dealings by the U.P.’s founders erupted into scandal in the 1870s.

Washington didn’t separate itself from its creation until the 1890s, when E.H. Harriman bought the Union Pacific out of receivership.

So should government ever have been involved at all, which is the question that keeps replaying in North Platte?

The better question, Ahearn replies in his book’s “retrospect,” is when — or whether — the transcontinental railroad would have been built without it.

“In the trans-Missouri West, more than in any other of America’s many frontiers, the economic endeavors by individuals or even by groups met problems so imposing that some form of initial subsidy was required to induce settlement,” he wrote 52 years ago.

“Where the problem of subduing the land was so large as to defeat private enterprise, the government entered the picture. … It was the system of railroads, built rapidly in answer to the American public’s impatient demand, that interlinked a land once regarded as sterile desert.”

Put more simply, the epic construction project that gave birth to North Platte (and other enduring towns between Omaha and the Salt Lake Valley) was a great example of what we now call a public-private partnership.

It should also be noted that Lincoln and the other founders of today’s “Grand Old Party” were inclined by nature and political upbringing to use government — where appropriate — to prime the economic development pump.

The early Republicans picked up the mantle of the Whig Party, which regularly sought aid for “internal improvements” like roads and canals before falling apart in the slavery fight.

That era’s Democrats, by contrast, were as stridently against government involvement in the economy as some of our North Platte neighbors are today.

In any case, our city has confronted the same dilemma in recent years as those wanting a transcontinental railroad faced in the mid-1800s:

How do we get the infrastructure, housing and community amenities we need to thrive when the free market isn’t inclined to come out here and help?

Like we said, it’s a historically ironic question in such a city as North Platte.