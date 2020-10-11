Editorial: QGF helps us help ourselves

There really isn’t a better short description of what QGF has done for North Platte.

Put another way: If we in greater Nebraska don’t help ourselves — or, more accurately, each other — who else will?

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, shared a telling anecdote along those lines when he spoke in North Platte last week.

It wasn’t about QGF, but western Nebraskans will appreciate it because Slone, who grew up in Gering, said he doesn’t let big-city Nebraskans forget there’s a state and hundreds of towns beyond Lincoln’s O Street.

But “for the last 20 or 30 years,” he told North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. members, “my friends in Omaha would say, ‘Slone, you’re nuts. They’re never going to come back. Everybody’s going to move to Omaha or Lincoln.’”

Just as we thought.

Yes, Omaha and Lincoln have the population to draw the major employers that largely fund our state’s budget (at least when the rest of the country isn’t treating Omaha itself as one big hick cornfield, which also happens too much).