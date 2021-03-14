Editorial: Rail-park bill game changer for community

Wherever railroads were built in Nebraska’s early years of statehood, towns followed.
The presence of one didn’t guarantee the long-term success of the other. But it’s been true for 150 years that sustained rural economic success is most possible for communities with rail connections that use them to full advantage.
That’s why Legislative Bill 40, which would set aside state funds to help them develop industrial rail parks, is being supported not merely by its North Platte authors but also by lawmakers from all parts of the state.
We’re pleased that the Legislature’s Revenue Committee has advanced LB 40, which state Sen. Mike Groene introduced and has made his 2021 priority bill.
It’s doubly gratifying — not merely for our own county but for all of greater Nebraska — that the committee has taken our homegrown idea and enhanced its lifespan and potential maximum state contributions.
Senators should pass LB 40, and the sooner the better, for the sake of all Nebraska’s rail communities and counties.
We’re proud this bill has emerged from North Platte and Lincoln County, sparked by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.’s work with Groene on the bill and its earlier fruitful collaboration with the Union Pacific Railroad to more fully capitalize on our unique rail capabilities.
During LB 40’s public hearing, chamber President and CEO Gary Person noted the anomaly that the county with the world’s largest rail yard lacked a dedicated location for manufacturing and industrial firms to access the heart of U.P.’s 23-state system.
It long was thought a rail park and the traffic it would add so close to Bailey Yard would interfere too much with the yard’s operations.
But U.P. leaders last year helped the chamber identify a suitable site on the east edge of Hershey, centrally located to take advantage of our county’s blue-collar workforce but far enough from Bailey to avoid hampering it.
Thanks are due to Dennis Steffes, who not only has given the chamber purchase options for the 118-acre site but previously sold the land for Greenbrier Rail Services’ relatively short-lived railcar wheel-repair plant.
Though Greenbrier consolidated its operations in the Kansas City area after COVID-19 set in, it’s working with our chamber to find a buyer interested in making use of its facility and rail spur.
Greenbrier in essence proved a pilot project for our proposed rail park, as it was Union Pacific that helped bring that firm to Hershey’s outskirts to begin with.
Groene stresses, and rightly so, the strong blue-collar base of North Platte and Lincoln County. It springs from the transcontinental railroad’s 1866 arrival, U.P. Chief Engineer Grenville Dodge’s recognition of North Platte’s geographic importance and U.P. Presidents William M. Jeffers’ and Edd Bailey’s visions that planted and grew Bailey Yard in Jeffers’ hometown.
But it’s never good for any community, of any size, to stake all its economic chips with one employer or one sector of the economy.
The rail park and the industries that locate there promise broader opportunities for our blue-collar workers — no matter the payroll sizes at Bailey — just as building our white-collar employment offers North Platte that much more insurance against national and world economic whims.
As amended, LB 40 would multiply the funds a community secures for a rail park, be they donations, local tax dollars or federal aid.
If senators adopt the Revenue Committee’s amendment, the state would chip in $2 for every $1 a rail community raises locally up to $2.5 million. The state match rises to $5 for every $1 secured beyond $2.5 million.
Those are game-changing numbers.
It’s been good to see other senators recognize the difference LB 40 can make — including three Omaha-area co-sponsors whose districts wouldn’t benefit directly.
We look forward to the opportunity to prove our homegrown idea’s worth through the enactment of LB 40.