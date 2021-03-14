Editorial: Rail-park bill game changer for community

During LB 40’s public hearing, chamber President and CEO Gary Person noted the anomaly that the county with the world’s largest rail yard lacked a dedicated location for manufacturing and industrial firms to access the heart of U.P.’s 23-state system.

It long was thought a rail park and the traffic it would add so close to Bailey Yard would interfere too much with the yard’s operations.

But U.P. leaders last year helped the chamber identify a suitable site on the east edge of Hershey, centrally located to take advantage of our county’s blue-collar workforce but far enough from Bailey to avoid hampering it.

Thanks are due to Dennis Steffes, who not only has given the chamber purchase options for the 118-acre site but previously sold the land for Greenbrier Rail Services’ relatively short-lived railcar wheel-repair plant.

Though Greenbrier consolidated its operations in the Kansas City area after COVID-19 set in, it’s working with our chamber to find a buyer interested in making use of its facility and rail spur.

Greenbrier in essence proved a pilot project for our proposed rail park, as it was Union Pacific that helped bring that firm to Hershey’s outskirts to begin with.