Editorial: Railroaders’ lives at stake in LB 486 debate

Modern technology enables dispatchers to stop that train remotely, one of the arguments cited for one-person crews or even total automation.

But what if the stricken engineer is all alone, with no partner to administer first aid or CPR as the ambulance races to the stopped train?

For that reason alone, LB 486 must be passed — even if it needs to be limited to trains operating in areas where first responders are far between.

The other reasons for two-person crews are important, too, even if they rank just behind the individual lives in the engine cab.

Retired Union Pacific engineer Terry Sigler of North Platte has cited one before: If there’s a public safety problem on or near the tracks — a derailment, hazardous-material problem, grass fire or car-train wreck — train crew members become the very first responders.

The lawsuit behind last week’s 9th Circuit ruling followed the FRA’s 180-degree turn after saying in March 2016 it might impose a federal minimum two-person crew mandate.

Most public input backed such a mandate after the agency’s statement, which followed two fiery 2013 derailments of crude-oil trains in Canada and North Dakota.