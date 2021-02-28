Editorial: Railroaders’ lives at stake in LB 486 debate

A new federal appeals court decision couldn’t be better timed for Nebraskans concerned that railroads intend to operate trains with one person or none.
The Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee on Monday will hold its public hearing on Legislative Bill 486, the latest attempt to mandate that trains in Nebraska have at least two people aboard.
Members will take testimony knowing a three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel last week overturned a Federal Railroad Administration ruling trying to block states from requiring at least two-person crews.
That ought to give lawmakers the support they need to pass LB 486.
As we said in backing this bill’s predecessor in 2019, it’s foolhardy for several reasons to have fewer than two people on a train, especially in the wide-open Sandhills and Panhandle and much of the American West.
We see one reason above all, however — one that too few people are addressing.
It’s the potential for a life-threatening medical emergency to strike a crew member when a train is 10 or 20 miles or more away from the nearest first responders.
Medical professionals say every minute counts when someone is struck down with a heart attack, a stroke or another condition putting his or her life in danger.
Modern technology enables dispatchers to stop that train remotely, one of the arguments cited for one-person crews or even total automation.
But what if the stricken engineer is all alone, with no partner to administer first aid or CPR as the ambulance races to the stopped train?
For that reason alone, LB 486 must be passed — even if it needs to be limited to trains operating in areas where first responders are far between.
The other reasons for two-person crews are important, too, even if they rank just behind the individual lives in the engine cab.
Retired Union Pacific engineer Terry Sigler of North Platte has cited one before: If there’s a public safety problem on or near the tracks — a derailment, hazardous-material problem, grass fire or car-train wreck — train crew members become the very first responders.
The lawsuit behind last week’s 9th Circuit ruling followed the FRA’s 180-degree turn after saying in March 2016 it might impose a federal minimum two-person crew mandate.
Most public input backed such a mandate after the agency’s statement, which followed two fiery 2013 derailments of crude-oil trains in Canada and North Dakota.
But the FRA did nothing more until May 2019, when it said it wouldn’t impose a two-person mandate after all — and that its decision pre-empted laws in nine states imposing such mandates.
Three such states — California, Nevada and Washington — sued. So did two major railroad unions.
The 9th Circuit panel dismissed the unions from the case, but only because their headquarters were outside the circuit. They ruled the three states, all inside the circuit, had standing to sue.
With that, they told the FRA to look at the two-person crew issue again.
The agency said nothing in 2016, they ruled, “to put a person on notice that the FRA might adopt a national one-person crew limit.” Effectively doing so three years later was “arbitrary and capricious and must be vacated.”
The 9th Circuit panel dismissed as a “thin reed” the FRA’s mention of a single study suggesting trains were no less safe with one crew member than two.
Railroads said they would have emergency teams ready to quickly respond to a derailment or problems with hazardous cargo.
We would hope so. But the judges replied with these devastating words:
“Moreover, with trains crossing the Sierra and Cascade mountain ranges in the winter, it seems unlikely that pursuant to the best ‘well-planned’ protocol, assistance could quickly reach a disabled train on a mountain pass.”
Ditto with trains in the Rockies. Or anywhere in the West in cold, snowy conditions. Or an on-board medical emergency any time of year.
One presumes the appeals court decision will itself be appealed. In the meantime, Nebraska backers of a two-person crew minimum now have powerful support to push LB 486.
The bill’s hearing starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday in State Capitol Room 1113. A story elsewhere in today’s Telegraph tells how to watch the livestreamed hearing or submit comments.
Business efficiency is important. But the safety of railroad employees, not to mention the public, must always take priority.